Morning brief: Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief over 'tutoring' allegation, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 08:58 AM IST

‘…bigger than Ravana’: Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief over 'tutoring' allegation

Top wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have hit back at him for his allegations that they were vying to take control over the WFI, with Vinesh Phogat describing his ego as “bigger than the Ravana” (in epic Ramayana). Read more

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik speak with the media during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 29, 2023.(PTI)
Labour Day 2023: All about its history, significance, and why it is celebrated

International Labour Day is celebrated every year on May 1 across the world to honour the achievements of labourers and workers and to encourage them to be aware of their rights. Read more

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening. See pics

A special screening of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 was held at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Read more

Met Gala 2023: When Natasha Poonawala broke the internet with 'Gilded' look in Sabyasachi saree, Schiaparelli bustier

As the countdown to the first Monday of May - Met Gala 2023 - begins, we are taking a trip down the memory to look at some of the most unforgettable fashion moments witnessed at New York City's The Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase. Read more

Watch: Huge controversy erupts as MI fans blame Samson's suspicious act for Rohit Sharma dismissal, umpires blasted

What eventually matters is a win. And the manner in which Mumbai Indians achieved it on Sunday night at the Wankhede, in what was the 1000th IPL game, was quite spectacular with the home team breaking out in celebration moments after Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes to seal a six-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Read more

