Morning brief: Rajnath Singh says India US 2+2 dialogue ‘very meaningful’, and all the latest news

Rajnath Singh says US is India's natural ally, 2+2 dialogue ‘very meaningul’

The United States is India's "natural ally", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday as he further underlined that the 2+2 ministerial meeting in Washington was "very meaningful", and it will help in "strengthening the strategic defence engagement" between the two countries. Read more…

No respite from heatwave in Delhi until tomorrow: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its forecast and said the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is expected to be 41 and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. It earlier said there could be a brief respite from the ongoing heatwave. A dip in temperature is expected from Wednesday, IMD said. Read more…

Mumbai City FC create history, beat Iraq's Air Force Club to become first Indian side to win AFC Champions League match

Mumbai City FC created history by becoming the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League match. Des Buckinham's side came back from 0-1 down to beat Air Force Club of Iraq 2-1 in a Group B encounter. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor flashes thumbs-up sign at paparazzi ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt; venue glows with lights. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor flashed the thumbs up and victory sign at the paparazzi, ahead of reports of his wedding with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. In several videos that emerged online, the actor was also seen waving at the paparazzi as he sat inside his car. The actor, on Monday evening, visited a clinic and was again seen waving at the paparazzi. Read more…

Nora Fatehi in elegant blue gown has a blast with Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors set

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has been serving back-to-back stunning fashion moments after joining the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors as one of the judges with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The star's pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral on social media, and fans loved her voguish sartorial choices. Read more…