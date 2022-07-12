Morning brief: RBI rolls out a new mechanism to settle global trade in rupee, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RBI rolls out a new mechanism to settle global trade in rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced an arrangement for domestic traders to settle imports and exports in rupees, a move experts said is aimed at facilitating trade with sanctions-hit Russia. According to the central bank, this would promote global trade growth with an emphasis on exports from India and will support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency. Read more…

Destroyed Russian military equipment from Ukraine war displayed in Prague

An exhibition of Russian military equipment destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war is being held Czech capital, Prague. The captured war trophies that were put on display include a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system, Khosta self-propelled mortar, Msta howitzer, and casings and fragments from rockets and missiles. Read more…

Former India selector's 'World Cup' reply to Kapil Dev's 'Virat Kohli can be dropped' remark

Former India captain Kapil Dev's remark on Virat Kohli created quite a stir in world cricket. Amid Kohli's poor returns with the bat, Kapil, in a recent interview, opined that if a bowler with the pedigree of Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test line-up then so can be Kohli. However, former India selector Sarandeep Singh on Monday, came up with a reply to Kapil Dev's remark. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas may not be most accurate adaptation of the classic but remains the grandest

As of now, Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s genre-defining novel Devdas has been adapted for screen a total of 20 times in seven languages in three countries. Everyone has played the titular role from KL Saigal and Dilip Kumar to Soumitra Chatterjee and even Paoli Dam (although she was Devi in the film). Such is the popularity of the subject that if one or more newer adaptations are announced by the time I finish this piece, I won’t be surprised. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy 'magic hour' in comfy outfits perfect for romantic time on a yacht: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas never skip a chance to take a few moments out of their busy schedules and enjoy quality time together. After attending the ACC Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe, Nevada, US, Priyanka and Nick went sailing in Lake Tahoe on a yacht. The Jealous singer posted pictures from their trip and delighted millions of followers. Read more…