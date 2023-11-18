Morning brief: Rescuers face another hurdle in U'khand tunnel; FIR against Kuki leader in Manipur; all latest news

The rescue mission to extract 41 trapped laborers from an under-construction tunnel has faced numerous challenges. Operations were temporarily halted on Friday due to a sudden 'cracking sound,' causing panic among rescuers. Prior to this, a technical snag had disrupted the process when a second drilling machine was damaged. The situation remains precarious as the rescue team navigates these obstacles to ensure the safe extraction of the trapped individuals. Dig deeper A supply truck loaded with augers prepares to enter a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand(via REUTERS)

More on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse:

The Manipur government has filed an FIR, including charges of sedition, against Muan Tombing, the general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki organization. The FIR was lodged at the Churachandpur police station on Thursday. Tombing's remarks on 'self-rule' prompted the legal action. The charges indicate a serious stance by the government against statements that may be perceived as a threat to the state's integrity. The situation highlights the delicate balance between free expression and national security concerns in the region. Dig deeper

More on Manipur violence:

The Latest News

Salman Khan has reportedly filmed a 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi for their roles in "Tiger 3." The unexpected scene is said to be a departure from Salman's usual on-screen persona. It's suggested that had Emraan Hashmi not been cast as Aatish in "Tiger 3," this unique scene might not have materialized. The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans about the unexpected and unconventional elements that might be introduced in the highly anticipated film. Dig deeper

Cyclone Midhili has weakened into a deep depression, prompting authorities to issue a red alert for a northern state. The downgrading of the cyclone to a deep depression suggests reduced intensity, but the red alert indicates a continued high level of caution and preparedness in the affected region. Residents are urged to stay informed about the evolving weather situation and take necessary precautions as the system progresses. Dig deeper

India News

Under "Operation Trinetra," law enforcement has successfully solved 1335 crimes with the assistance of 7.18 lakh closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The operation's use of extensive surveillance technology highlights its effectiveness in aiding crime detection and prevention. The significant number of crimes resolved underscores the impact of CCTV networks in enhancing overall security and law enforcement efforts. Dig deeper

Ahmedabad experiences a surge in World Cup fever, leading to exorbitant increases in hotel and flight rates. The heightened demand for accommodations and travel during the tournament has resulted in substantial price hikes, reflecting the enthusiasm and demand surrounding the event in the city. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

As the 2023 ODI World Cup finale approaches at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, India conducted an optional training session, marked by significant absences, including Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. The session, overseen by head coach Rahul Dravid, was notably quiet, with only a few players in attendance. A focal point emerged as Dravid and his support staff engaged in a lengthy discussion beside the pitch, prompting speculation about the potential playing XI for the crucial match, adding an element of intrigue to India's preparations for the impending championship decider. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

David Beckham, recently in India, attended parties post the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final. After Sonam Kapoor's event, he visited Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. Beckham expressed gratitude on Instagram, sharing photos with SRK and stating, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home." The post reflects the football icon's appreciation for the warm Indian hospitality. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The 72nd Miss Universe Pageant commenced with the Preliminary Gala featuring India's representative, Shweta Sharda, who captivated the audience in a breathtaking, intricately embroidered gold ensemble. Amidst the glamour, the 85 contestants, including Sharda, showcased their elegance in swimsuits and glamorous gowns during the National Costume Round. The anticipation builds as the results of this crucial round, held on November 15, will be disclosed during the final on November 18. While supporters hope for Shweta Sharda's success, her stunning appearance adds to the excitement of this highly anticipated event. The world awaits to see who will be crowned the next Miss Universe. Dig deeper

