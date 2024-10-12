Morning brief: Sena vs Sena showdown over Dussehra in Mumbai today; Updates on Chennai train accident, more news

Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Saturday, showcasing their strength ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will rally at Shivaji Park, while Shinde’s faction will gather at Azad Maidan. Heavy rain left both venues muddy, but the rallies will proceed as planned. Shinde’s group expects around 2 lakh attendees and has booked 3,000 buses for supporters. Both factions released teasers targeting each other, and Uddhav is expected to criticise the BJP for splitting the Shiv Sena. The state elections are weeks away. Dig deeper Preparation underway for Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, at Shivaji Park, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Oct 11.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

At least 19 people were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavarapettai, near Chennai, on Friday night. Twelve coaches derailed following the crash, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. The train, travelling at 75 km/h, mistakenly entered a loop line where the freight train was parked. All passengers were evacuated, and none of the injuries were life-threatening. Tamil Nadu officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the site and hospitals. Train services were disrupted, with several diversions. An investigation into the cause of the error is underway. Dig deeper

India, having already secured a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh, are expected to experiment with their lineup in the third T20I in Hyderabad. The series has highlighted the strength of India's young players, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team. Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed with his unbeaten 16 in his debut, followed by a match-winning 74 in the second game. India's middle-order, featuring Reddy and Rinku Singh, proved crucial, while their bowlers dominated. With the series decided, coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav may rotate players, likely giving Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Verma, and Harshit Rana chances. Dig deeper

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, had a lukewarm box office debut, collecting ₹4.25 crore in India on its first day. While the Hindi version drove most of the earnings, the Telugu-dubbed version performed poorly, with only ₹5 lakh collected and some shows registering 0% occupancy. Despite this slow start, the film has received praise for Alia's performance, and positive word of mouth could boost weekend collections. With the Dussehra festival, Jigra needs a 30-40% increase in earnings on Saturday for a stronger box office run. Dig deeper

Durga Puja celebrates the divine Adi Shakti, honoring the feminine energy of the universe. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, as Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura. The festival is a vibrant display of cultural and spiritual traditions, offering a deeply enriching experience. Here are some temples across India where you can immerse yourself in the grandeur and rituals of Durga Puja. Dig deeper

