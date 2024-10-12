Sena vs Sena showdown in Mumbai on Dussehra as poll fever rises

Chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will both hold Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Saturday, aiming to show their strength ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, while Shinde's faction will gather at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Preparation underway for Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, at Shivaji Park, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Oct 11. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Shinde vs Thackeray: Show of strength at Dussehra rallies

Despite heavy rain on Thursday night, which left both venues muddy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the rally would go on as planned. Shinde’s faction expects around 2 lakh attendees at Azad Maidan, and has booked 3,000 private buses to bring supporters to the venue.

Both factions have released teasers ahead of the rallies. Shinde's teaser shows a tiger, representing the Sena, tied to the Congress, with Shinde cutting the rope.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) teaser focuses on protecting Maharashtra’s pride and criticises "traitors," referring to rebel MLAs. At his rally, Uddhav Thackeray is expected to target the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of splitting the Shiv Sena.

The rallies come just weeks before state elections, with the current assembly's term ending on November 26.

Dussehra rallies hold key place in Shiv Sena

Dussehra rallies have been a key tradition for the Shiv Sena since the 1960s, originally led by party founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park.

After the party split in 2022, the Uddhav-led faction continues to hold its rally at Shivaji Park, while Shinde's faction has shifted to Azad Maidan.

