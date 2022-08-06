Afternoon brief: Team Shinde MLA claims Uddhav was ready to rethink ties with BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Uddhav was ready for alliance with BJP but...': Claim by MLA from Team Shinde

More than a month after the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra was toppled, claims and counterclaims about the switching of sides and deliberations and discussions that took place weeks ago are still being made, While the state awaits a new cabinet, now an MLA of Team Eknath Shinde has said that Uddhav Thackeray was ready to rethink ties with the BJP. Read more…

Babul Supriyo stokes new row, says Amartya Sen should rise above political bias

Former central minister and the new face in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet Babul Supriyo has stoked a fresh controversy with his comment on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. As Sen on Friday received the Muzaffar Ahmad Memorial Prize for his book 'Home in the World: A Memoir' weeks after 'declining' an award from the Mamata Banerjee government, Babul Supriyo said despite being such a noted economist, Amartya Sen could not come out of his political ideologies. Read more…

Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has received the green signal from the Karnataka government to expand its manufacturing facility in the state. Read more…

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

Day 9 will once again be a busy day for Indian wrestlers as another batch of six athletes, including Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, will be in action. Meanwhile, India will be up against England in women's cricket semi-final while the Manpreet Singh-led side will be in action against South Africa on men's hockey semi-final. Read more…

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt brings out her quirky best in this dark comedy with questionable story

The husband is an alcoholic who holds no remorse for assaulting his wife every night, the wife is head over heels in love with the man and doesn't mind cooking breakfast — the staple bun omelette — every morning for him with bruises all over — this may be a regular occurrence in many Indian households, but rarely gets talked about the way it should. Read more…

Pooja Hegde takes over New York in mini bodycon shirt dress and platform boots, nails the holiday look: See pics

Actor Pooja Hegde's holiday diary is far from over. After travelling across Europe with her family, the star landed in the United States of America. She took time off work to relax with her loved ones by gorging on delicious food, enjoying epic sceneries, visiting popular tourist haunts, and donning steal-worthy holiday looks. Read more…