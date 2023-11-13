Morning brief: TMC MP writes to Delhi Police over cracker bursting; Hamas planned for deeper attacks; all latest news

In defiance of the Supreme Court's explicit ban on firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to worsening air quality, residents celebrated Diwali on Sunday by bursting crackers. The aftermath revealed a thick layer of smog blanketing Delhi as the festivities contributed to severe pollution levels across the city. The breach of the court order derscores the challenges in implementing measures to curb air pollution during festive seasons, emphasizing the need for public awareness and stricter enforcement to protect the region's air quality and public health. Dig deeper Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

Fresh evidence, including maps, notes, drawings, and weapons recovered from slain militants, reveals Hamas' intention to launch larger-scale attacks into Israeli territory on October 7. The goal was to provoke a significant Israeli response, potentially escalating into a broader conflict in the Middle East. Security officials from multiple countries, as reported by The Washington Post, indicate that Hamas militants were prepared to penetrate deeper into Israel, reaching the eastern border and even extending to the West Bank, targeting larger cities following the initial wave of attacks. Dig deeper

A courageous teenager from Las Vegas tragically passed away a few days after being brutally beaten by a gang of 15 bullies. The young victim had intervened to defend a younger friend, displaying bravery that ultimately led to a fatal outcome. The incident highlights the serious consequences of bullying and the urgent need for measures to address and prevent such acts of violence. Dig deeper

BTS' Jungkook has candidly shared that a particular moment from his interview with Zane Lowe makes him cringe. The K-pop sensation opened up about an "embarrassing" moment, expressing discomfort about a specific part of the interview. This revelation offers fans a glimpse into the personal feelings and self-awareness of the globally renowned artist. Dig deeper

Shashi Tharoor praised an Afghan cricketer for a generous act in Ahmedabad, describing it as "far greater than any century." The Indian politician and author commended the batter's noteworthy gesture, emphasizing the significance of the player's kindness transcending the achievements on the cricket field. Tharoor's words highlight the impact of sportsmanship and goodwill beyond the realm of sports. Dig deeper

In the aftermath of the tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, efforts are ongoing to remove debris and rescue approximately 40 workers still trapped. The challenging task of clearing the wreckage is underway, underscoring the urgency and complexity of the rescue operation in the region. Dig deeper

A mass shooting occurred at a Texas flea market, leaving five people injured, including minors. The unidentified gunman opened fire, and as of now, the suspect remains at large. The incident highlights the concerning issue of gun violence, with authorities actively engaged in efforts to apprehend the assailant. Dig deeper

An Israeli history teacher has been arrested for allegedly justifying barbaric acts carried out by Hamas. The arrest underscores the legal consequences of supporting or justifying actions deemed as terrorism. Dig deeper

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, has made an impressive debut at the box office on its opening day. Released on Diwali, the spy-thriller raked in a substantial ₹44.5 crore in India. This third installment in the Tiger franchise is part of the YRF Spy Universe, alongside hits like War and Pathaan. The film features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist and notable cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. With its star-studded cast and engaging storyline, Tiger 3 has set the stage for a successful run at the box office. Dig deeper

On the occasion of Diwali, Bollywood glittered with star-studded celebrations at Krishan Kumar's lavish party attended by A-listers like Sunny Deol, Tejasswi Prakash, Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Daisy Shah, Chunky Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and more. The event showcased a dazzling array of fashion styles, from glamorous ensembles to effortlessly stylish Indian-western fusion. As Bollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate the festival of lights, their fashion choices provided a treasure trove of inspiration, adding an extra sparkle to the festive season. Dig deeper

