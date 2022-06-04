Morning brief: Unease in Rajasthan Congress over Rajya Sabha polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajya Sabha elections: Unease in Rajasthan Congress, MLA alleges ‘lack of respect’

The suspense over the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Haryana continued on Friday, a day after an uneasy Congress corralled its MLAs to hotels in Udaipur and Raipur, both cities in Congress-ruled states. Read more…

Jaishankar tears into WSJ report; ‘India not a conduit for Russian oil sales'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rubbished a claim made by Wall Street Journal that India was readying to sell Russian oil to evade western sanctions. Jaishankar termed the WSJ report ‘inaccurate’ & asked ‘do they know what transhipment means’. EAM Jaishankar was speaking at the Globsec 2022 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia. Watch the full video for more.

Explained: How did Zverev pick up the ankle injury that forced him to retire hurt in French Open semi vs Nadal

Rafael Nadal on Friday entered his 14th French Open final as Alexander Zverev was left with no option but to withdraw from the semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury. Zverev, who screamed in anguish, was helped from the court by medics. He came back to the crowd's applause before quitting the final-four game due to an injury. Read more…

Dolly Singh says 99% celebs she met were ‘warm’, showed her how to stay humble, gives special shoutout to Vicky Kaushal

Actor Dolly Singh has come a long way in the entertainment industry. She started her career as a content creator and became a social media influencer and even made her Bollywood debut with Swara Bhasker-starrer Bhaag Beanie Bhaag in 2020. Read more…

Nora Fatehi steals the spotlight at the IIFA Awards 2022 in shimmery blue thigh-slit gown: See pics and videos

The biggest names in Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more, took to the green carpet last night at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022. Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi was also among the list of celebrities who attended the star-studded event and walked the green carpet dressed in breathtaking looks. Read more…