Morning brief: Uneven monsoon hits kharif sowing, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uneven monsoon hits kharif sowing, paddy down 24%

Planting of kharif or summer-sown crops is currently lagging last year’s levels due to an uneven monsoon, despite a recent pick-up in rains and flooding in many states. Meteorologists expect rainfall to be average for the rest of July, the most crucial month for agriculture. Read more…

On national emblem row, minister provides ‘sense of proportion’: ‘One needs to…’

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the depiction of the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building after the opposition parties' criticism of the alleged ferocious makeover. In a series of tweets, the housing and urban affairs minister asserted that there would not be any difference between the original Sarnath emblem and the one installed on the new Parliament building if the former is scaled up or the latter is reduced to the original size. Read more…

'Had they considered me for England Test, things could’ve been different': India veteran on comeback thoughts

Veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has left Bengal after representing them for 15 years, choosing to ply his trade for Tripura from the 2022-23 domestic season onwards. It was a big decision from the wicket-keeper batsman, who has represented India in 40 Test matches, but at 37, coming towards the end of his career, he sees this as a step towards the next chapter of his cricket story. Read more…

‘Hangry’ Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput 'go bananas' as they wait for food during family holiday in Europe

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent time clicking selfies, sharing them on Instagram and commenting on each other's moods as they waited for food at a restaurant. They are on a Europe vacation with kids, Misha and Zain. The pictures show Mira in a floral pink dress and Shahid in a blue T-shirt and cap. See pics

Kiara Advani makes jaws drop on the internet in black cut-out gown for attending an event in Udaipur: Watch video

Actor Kiara Advani is undeniably one of the most stylish Bollywood divas. A look at her sartorial journey, and you will know that the JugJugg Jeeyo star never shies away from experimenting with different silhouettes. Be it traditional ensembles like lehengas and sarees or contemporary fits like red-carpet-ready gowns or pantsuits, Kiara is always ready to slay. Read more…