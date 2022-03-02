Morning brief: US bans Russian flights from its airspace, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Putin may make gains on battlefield but…': Biden calls out Russia President over Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that America will be joining Canada and European Union in banning Russian aircraft from its airspace for war in Ukraine. Biden opened his first State of the Union address by directly calling out Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian President "badly miscalculated" in thinking that he could bend the "foundations of the free world" to his "menacing ways". Read more…

No evidence Aryan was part of conspiracy, finds NCB’s SIT

There is no evidence that Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, and there were several irregularities in the raid on the yacht Cordelia during which he was arrested, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has found, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. Read more…

'He was reeling off hundreds every other innings': Gavaskar makes massive prediction about Kohli ahead of 100th Test

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has opined that former skipper Virat Kohli will come good with the bat in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and that the former India captain was never burdened by captaincy. India will meet Sri Lanka in the first match of the series in Mohali on March 4. Read more…

When Tiger Shroff revealed the hilarious reason why he changed his name from Jai Hemant Shroff

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 31st birthday on Wednesday. The actor, known for his action sequences and dancing skills, was born to Ayesha Shroff and actor Jackie Shroff on March 2, 1990. At the time of his birth, his parents named him Jai Hemant Shroff, but he debuted into the film industry with the name Tiger. Read more…

Tiger Shroff takes the desert by storm. 'Good lord,' exclaims Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tiger Shroff's workout videos are getting more unreal and jaw-dropping with each passing day. The actor, who swears by gymnastics and high intensity workouts, keeps setting the bar higher for himself and for us with every snippet of his exercise routine. Read more…