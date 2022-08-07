Morning brief: Venkaiah Naidu's rise through the ranks, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Venkaiah Naidu’s rise through the ranks

Venkaiah Naidu, outgoing vice-president of India and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, is a man of many parts — an organisational man steeped in his party’s ideology, crisis manager, stickler for time, quick-witted, raconteur, badminton player and a gourmet. Read more

PM to chair NITI Aayog meet today; KCR to skip, Nitish may also miss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Read more

On Indian woman's death in New York, embassy expresses grief, extends assistance

The death of 30-year-old Indian-origin Mandeep Kaur in New York, who was tortured at the hands of her husband, has sparked an outrage across India and abroad, raising concerns yet again over domestic violence. Read more

'Mai variety ke liye lunga, jisko baithna hoga bahar woh baith sakte hai': Shastri on 23-year-old star's T20 WC chances

India now have the Asia Cup and two home series left before they decide on their final 15 for the World Cup, but veterans and experts of the game have already indulged themselves in heated debates and discussions over how the team should look like. Read more

Friendship Day | Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, Alia-Ranveer: Bollywood pals who support each other through bad times

There may be some who would call out Bollywood for all the wrong or sometimes, right reasons, but one cannot ignore the goodness several Bollywood celebrities display by standing up for each other through thick and thin. Read more

Huma Qureshi paints Instagram orange in quirky pantsuit, nails formal fashion

Huma Qureshi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release – the second season of the web series Maharani. Read more

