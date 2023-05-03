Home / India News / Morning brief: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation against Anurag Thakur, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation against Anurag Thakur, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Anurag Thakur tried to…’: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been protesting with other top grapplers - Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik - against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, on Tuesday accused Union sports minister Anurag Thakur of. Read more

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat.(PTI)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat.(PTI)

Is Supriya Sule getting a bigger role in the party?

The buzz in the political circles after Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the position of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, is that if his daughter and three-term member of Parliament from Baramati, Supriya Sule may assume the responsibility, either now or at a later stage. Sule’s inclination towards national rather than state politics has been clear. Read more

Tewatia left inconsolable, Ponting's wild celebration: How Ishant scripted DC's unthinkable last-over win against GT

Nick Knight had called it a "pretty flat and good surface" with "180-190" a winning score. Who would have known that the Ahmedabad track would have shown a different face. Read more

Anupam Kher says whenever he spoke his mind people called it ‘political issue’

Anupam Kher recently talked about his association with politics and clarified that his interest lies in the well-being of the nation. Read more

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala dress had 1 lakh pearls, Prabal Gurung says he met her at Karan Johar's birthday party. 

Alia Bhatt made a stellar debut at fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May (Tuesday IST). Read more

 

