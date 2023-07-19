Morning brief: Yamuna falls below danger mark in Delhi; schools reopen; and all the latest news

Yamuna falls below danger mark in Delhi; schools to reopen. Check details After the Yamuna river in Delhi breached its 45-year-old record last week due to incessant rain in the upper catchment areas covering Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh among other, the authorties were prompted to…read more. Traffic resumes at ITO as water level of Yamuna river continues to recede, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

Congress not interested in post of PM, says Kharge

Bengaluru Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday indicated that his party was not interested in bagging the Prime Minister’s chair after the next elections, and was ready to fight, along with its allies, to…read more.

Ukraine counter-offensive is far from failure: US general

Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russia is far from a failure, but the fight ahead will be long and bloody, the top US general said on Tuesday, even as casualties on both sides mount and the front lines have…read more.

'Having him in WC team is a must': Ganguly's message to Dravid, Rohit after emerging star equals legendary skipper

A little over two months left before the blockbuster 2023 ODI World Cup kicks off in India. All the 10 participating teams have already started locking in on their final squad for the tournament. India, the host nation…read more.

Bawaal screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha, Triptii Dimri, Nora Fatehi add glamour

The Bawaal screening on Tuesday was a star-studded affair with not just families of the lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joining them but several of their industry colleagues also attending the do…read more.

