Morning briefing: 10 facts about Lok Sabha phase 3 polls, what SC said on extra levy on sanitary pads disposal, and more

Polling in 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories is underway in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. More 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, will be eligible to cast their votes and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up. With the BJP securing Surat unopposed, 25 seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat is polling on May 7, besides 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred, are also polling on Tuesday and over 11 crore people will be eligible to vote. Dig deeper Voters wait to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.(PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure at a Kerala government regulation that imposes an additional fee for the disposal of sanitary waste, lamenting that the state’s stance comes as a contradiction to the court’s consistent advocacy for menstrual hygiene and accessibility to sanitary products. “On one hand, we have been issuing directions for ensuring menstrual hygiene by providing sanitary napkins in schools and other institutions, and on the other hand, the state is charging for the disposal of sanitary waste. How can it be? You justify this,” a bench of justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan asked the state government. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos in Bengaluru Dig deeper

Apple is working on its own AI chip for data centers: Report Dig deeper

India News

Watch: PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at Ahmedabad school, urges voters to exercise ‘matdaan’ Dig deeper

Remove deepfakes within 3 hours of being notified: Election Commission to political parties Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel bombards Gaza's Rafah overnight after ordering evacuation Dig deeper

Boeing faces new FAA probe over 787 Dreamliner’s skipped test Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Concerns about Rohit Sharma's form in T20 cricket remained on Monday despite Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit's poor run of form, since smashing that century against Chennai Super Kings, continued, leaving the fans worried with India slated to begin their T20 World Cup campaign in a month's time. And it seems that the forgettable run has left Rohit shattered as well as the former MI captain was seen dispirited in the dressing room after his dismissal for just four runs. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Singer Ananya Birla has announced that she is quitting her career in music to focus all her "energies to the business world". Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ananya penned a note and shared her decision with her fans and followers, leaving many emotional. She also said that balancing her businesses and focusing on music is "taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express". Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kylie Jenner once again showcased her sartorial finesse as she graced the Met Gala 2024. Embracing the timeless glamour of old Hollywood, the diva donned a stunning pedestal gown that exuded unparalleled sophistication and elegance, captivating onlookers and commanding attention. Amidst a sea of distinct fashion statements, Kylie opted for an elegant ensemble that paid homage to the evening's theme - a garden statue, courtesy of a custom design by Oscar de la Renta. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon