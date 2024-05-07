Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3: Key candidates, family feud, cricketer's debut | 10 things to know

Third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7: Polling in 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories will be held in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday, May 7. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Polling officials with EVMs and other polling materials at the distribution centre in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)

More 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, will be eligible to cast their votes and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

With the BJP securing Surat unopposed, 25 seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat will go to polls on May 7, besides 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred, will also go to polls on Tuesday and over 11 crore people will be eligible to vote.

Also Read | Lok Sabha election: Stakes high for BJP in 3rd phase; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast vote in Gandhinagar

After the third phase, voting will be completed in 283 out of 243 seats in Lok Saba. The next four phases will be on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will held on June 4.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: Here are 10 things to know

Key candidates: Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar in Gujarat), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna in Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar in Gujarat), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot in Gujarat), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad in Karnataka), SP Singh Baghel (Agra in Uttar Pradesh), Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Supriya Sule (Baramati in Maharashtra).

Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar in Gujarat), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna in Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar in Gujarat), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot in Gujarat), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad in Karnataka), SP Singh Baghel (Agra in Uttar Pradesh), Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Supriya Sule (Baramati in Maharashtra). Big fights: Union home minister Amit Shah of the BJP is contesting against Congress's Sonal Patel in Gandhinagar. Amit Shah is seeking re-election after securing approximately 9 lakh votes and a vote share of 69.67 per cent in the 2019 elections.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Will rain play spoilsport in Bengal, Northeast? Heatwave in Odisha, Karnataka