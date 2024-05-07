Boeing faces new FAA probe over 787 Dreamliner’s skipped test

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a new probe into Boeing’s practices after the aerospace giant’s revelation of two potential safety certificate lapses in its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday, May 6, 2024, that it has opened an investigation into Boeing after the beleaguered company reported that workers at a South Carolina plant falsified inspection records on certain 787 planes. Boeing said its engineers have determined that misconduct did not create “an immediate safety of flight issue.” (Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)(AP)

Boeing’s disclosure that some of the employees may have bypassed the electrical connection tests, particularly at the point of wing junction and fuselage, has boosted a big wrath. This remains an important test to avoid arcing, including possible in-flight fire.

The FAA’s investigation will determine whether “company employees may have falsified aircraft records”

In April, the American aerospace giant drew the FAA’s attention to this problem. Boeing has been under increased regulatory watch due to repeated accidents, some of which have been fatal.

The situation was further exacerbated by the recent death of a whistleblower from Boeing’s supply chain. Jhosua Dead, the late whistleblower, had accused the company of cutting corners in the construction of its 737 Max jetliner and tragically, succumbed to pneumonia resulting from a flu infection.

Boeing blamed the missed inspections on ‘misconduct’ by employees

Scott Stocker, head of the 787 program, in an email to Boeing employees, claimed the missed inspections to employee “misconduct”. He assured that those found responsible had faced “swift and serious corrective action.”

“The FAA has opened an investigation into Boeing after the company voluntarily informed us in April that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes,” an FAA spokesperson stated.

“The FAA is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records. At the same time, Boeing is reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet.”

Boeing is now tasked with re-inspecting all 787 Dreamliners still in production and devising a strategy to address the aircraft already in service.

The FAA has pledged to take any necessary measures to guarantee the safety of passengers.

The company has recently strengthened its reporting and whistleblowing mechanisms, though doubts persist about their effectiveness.

Boeing responds to quality concerns

Stocker’s email read, “After receiving the report, we quickly reviewed the matter and learned that several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed.”

“As you all know, we have zero tolerance for not following processes designed to ensure quality and safety. We promptly informed our regulator about what we learned and are taking swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates,” the email read further.

While Boeing’s engineering team has determined that the oversight did not pose an immediate flight safety risk, it has caused disruptions. Tests that should have been conducted in sequence during the build process now require out-of-sequence execution, affecting both customers and production staff.

Stocker’s message to his team was clear: adherence to procedures is non-negotiable, and every employee’s commitment to compliance and vigilance is crucial.

“I know this frustrates all of you as much as it frustrates me,” he wrote, “and it’s a reminder of why it’s so critical that each of us does our part, every day, to ensure full compliance with our policies and procedures – and to speak up if you see something that doesn’t seem right.”