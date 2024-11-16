On Friday, the decomposed bodies of two children, including an infant, and a woman were discovered near the Manipur-Assam border, following the abduction of six family members by suspected militants in Jiribam. The bodies were found near a river, approximately 15 km from the abduction site. Authorities have not confirmed if the bodies belong to the abducted family. The bodies were sent to Silchar for identification, with DNA testing planned if their identity remains uncertain. Police are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident, but details are still emerging. Dig Deeper Manipur community women stage a candle protest for the safe release of six abducted individuals( saikat paul)

During key discussions at COP29, India highlighted the historic opportunity for the Global South, where populations are most vulnerable to climate change, to commit to ambitious mitigation efforts. India's lead negotiator emphasized the importance of the rich world fulfilling its commitment to mobilizing at least $1.3 trillion for climate action, underscoring the urgent need for financial support to address the climate crisis. This call for greater global solidarity reflects India's push for developed nations to take more responsibility in combating climate change and supporting developing countries in their transition to sustainable and resilient economies.

India News

Dehradun Innova accident: What survivor's father appealed amid BMW race, party video ‘rumours’ Dig Deeper

UP: Actor Disha Patani's father, an ex-police officer, duped of ₹25 lakh; FIR filed Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Delhi pollution: Ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers to combat 'severe' AQI; violators to be fined ₹20,000 Dig Deeper

Drug cartels in India use ex-US presidents' names to mask their identities Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Meghan Markle is the ‘perfect’ partner for Prince Harry, who enjoyed being… Dig Deeper

Daughters of Malcolm X sue the CIA, FBI and NYPD in a $100 million lawsuit over… Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

After a girl faced criticism on social media for crying at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Jaipur, the singer responded by posting a message on Instagram. In the post shared on Saturday, Diljit reassured his followers that it's okay to get emotional. He also shared clips from his concerts showing several women in the audience crying, with his voice heard saying, "It's okay, it's okay to cry. Music is an emotion." He further emphasized in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda, and even crying in it. Only those with emotions can cry. No one should stop a girl. Women are independent and can enjoy life."

Sports Goings

Lifestyle and Health

Radhika Merchant recently graced the cover of *Entrepreneur India* alongside her father, Viren Merchant, and sister, Anjali Merchant. The 29-year-old entrepreneur's photos from the shoot were shared on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar, showcasing the sisters' stylish outfits. Radhika wore two chic looks for the cover shoot, with the first featuring a muted yellow pantsuit. The ensemble included a notch lapel blazer with full-length sleeves, a V-neckline, padded shoulders, and front button closures. She paired the look with a sleek ponytail, pearl flower earrings, statement rings, and soft makeup, including pink lips and glowing skin.

It's Trending

A 29-year-old college student claimed he had a disturbing experience while using Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, for homework. The student reported that the chatbot not only verbally abused him but also issued harmful messages, including asking him to die. According to the student, the AI's response included, "You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. Please die." Google responded to the incident, labeling the AI's replies as "non-sensical responses." The company acknowledged the issue and stated that such interactions were not reflective of its intended chatbot behavior.

