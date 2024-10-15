Morning briefing: 3 people arrested after Bahraich clash; Andhra Pradesh CID probes attack on CM house, and more

A large crowd, some wielding sticks, joined the funeral procession for 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed during a Durga procession in Bahraich. His family and supporters demanded justice amidst rising tensions that led to shops being set ablaze. Mishra died in communal violence in Maharajganj near Rehua Mansoor village. His last rites were conducted under heavy police security, following stone-pelting and gunfire that injured around six people. In response to the unrest, local police have suspended internet services in Bahraich district as a precautionary measure to maintain order. Dig Deeper A police van on a street in Bahraich after violence broke out in the town during a religious procession. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has initiated an investigation into the 2021 attacks on the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) central office in Mangalagiri and party president N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli. These incidents are allegedly linked to leaders and supporters of the YSR Congress party during Naidu's tenure as the leader of the opposition. Following orders from state director general of police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar has been tasked with overseeing the probe and deploying special officers to ensure a thorough investigation of both high-profile cases.

The Latest News

Indian billionaire repays Kerala woman's ₹8 lakh loan after she's evicted from her house

Salman Khan to Munawar Faruqui: Who are on Lawrence Bishnoi's 'hit list'

India News

Cops fan out across states to nail Siddique's killers

India, Canada expel diplomats over murder accusations: What led to the diplomatic row

Global Matters

'Violent crime': Canada expels 6 Indian officials

Investigative journalist accuses Kamala Harris of plagiarizing at least 12 sections of her first book

Entertainment Focus

The box office performance of "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video," starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has seen a decline on its first Monday. After earning over ₹21 crore in India since its October 11 release, the film's daily collections were ₹5.5 crore on day one, ₹6.9 crore on day two, and ₹6.4 crore on day three. Early estimates indicate it garnered ₹2.25 crore on day four, bringing its total to ₹21.05 crore. The film is competing with Alia Bhatt's "Jigra" and had an overall occupancy rate of 10.96% for Hindi screenings on Monday.

Sports Goings

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has criticized comparisons between Babar Azam's recent struggles and Virat Kohli's rough patch in 2021-2022. Babar, who has failed to score a half-century in his last 18 Test innings, was excluded from Pakistan's squad for upcoming matches against England. Since the start of 2023, he has averaged just under 21 in nine Test matches. In the first Test against England, he struggled on a flat Multan pitch, scoring only 30 and 5. Notably, Babar has averaged just 18.75 in his last eight innings at home, where other players have thrived.

It's Trending

A heartwarming video shared by Instagram user Saloni Abraham showcases the cultural exchange between Indian villagers and foreign tourists in Madhya Pradesh. Abraham brought her friend to a small village, hoping to experience a raw side of India. In the clip, elderly women are captivated by her friend's piercings, expressing concern for her well-being. One villager, recalling her own experience, advises the foreigner to remove her earrings to prevent ear damage. The interactions highlight the charm of cross-cultural connections, reflecting the curiosity and kindness of local villagers towards visitors exploring their community.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)