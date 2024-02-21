Morning briefing: 41 elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed; Tharoor conferred France's highest civilian honour, and more

A total of 41 candidates, including JP Nadda, Sonia Gandhi, won unopposed in the latest Rajya Sabha polls. Remaining 15 seats, notably in UP and Karnataka, to witness contests. BJP's Nadda, Vaishnaw, Murugan elected unopposed. Speculation surrounds ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls. In Maharashtra, all six candidates secure seats. Notably, Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed in Rajasthan, marking her Rajya Sabha debut since 1999. JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha also nominated. Trinamool Congress and BJP secure wins in West Bengal. Dig Deeper Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw receives the certificate of election after being elected as a Rajya Sabha MP, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Author and politician Shashi Tharoor was awarded France's highest civilian honour, 'Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur', by French Senate President Gerard Larcher. Recognized for his efforts in strengthening Indo-French ties and commitment to global peace, Tharoor's accolade was announced in August 2022 and conferred in New Delhi. Larcher praised Tharoor's multifaceted career and friendship with France, citing his contributions to literature and diplomacy. Tharoor expressed gratitude for the honour, emphasizing the significance of Franco-Indian relations. He pledged to continue fostering cooperation between the nations for global welfare. Tharoor's notable works include 'An Era of Darkness' and 'The Great Indian Novel'. Dig Deeper

Renowned jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95. Dig Deeper

'Made you PM, never thought...': Farmer leader calls out Modi over 'Delhi Chalo' protest. Dig Deeper

‘Rahul Gandhi touring India as a couple’: Himanta Sarma's fresh swipe at Congress's Nyay Yatra. Dig Deeper

Gas masks, modified bulldozers: How farmers are gearing up to breach Shambhu border. Dig Deeper

India to object to China’s push to investments as trade issue at WTO. Dig Deeper

‘Horrific’: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali situation. Dig Deeper

Vladimir Putin gifts luxury limousine to North Korea's Kim Jong Un in potential UN sanctions violation. Dig Deeper

Pakistan old-guard parties to form coalition, thwarting Khan. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump ranks dead last as worst US president in history, Joe Biden lands at 14. Dig Deeper

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, Akaay, with a heartfelt announcement on social media, requesting privacy. Sachin Tendulkar extended his congratulations, calling Akaay a "precious addition" to their family. Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and became parents to Vamika in January 2021. Kohli's absence from the England Test series was due to personal reasons, later revealed as the birth of Akaay. He is expected to return to action in the IPL 2024 season, gearing up for the T20 World Cup in June. Dig Deeper

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 saw actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in attendance. A video surfaced on Instagram showing Kareena apparently ignoring Shahid as she walked past him on the red carpet. Shahid, accompanied by others, smiled as Kareena greeted only one of them. Fans commented on the interaction, with some finding it awkward. Shahid and Kareena, who dated from 2004 to 2007, have moved on with their respective spouses and families. Shahid recently appeared in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," while Kareena has upcoming projects including "The Crew" and "Singham Again". Dig Deeper

The Miss World pageant's opening ceremony commenced at The Ashoka hotel in Delhi, introducing 115 contestants from around the world. India's representative, Sini Shetty, dazzled in a Benaras saree, showcasing the country's rich heritage. Sini shared her pride in donning the saree on social media, emphasizing its significance in Indian culture. She described the attire as embodying grace, dignity, and femininity, symbolizing thousands of years of tradition. Designed by Jayanti Reddy, the Banarasi Silk Saree highlighted indigenous fabrics and intricate hand embroidery, reflecting a classical and deeply personal fashion statement. Sini's photos and videos on Instagram garnered widespread attention, igniting fashion trends. Dig Deeper

