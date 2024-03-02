Morning briefing: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe owners react to blast, IMD's rainfall alert for states; all latest news

10 people got injured on Friday after a low-intensity blast took place in Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookefield area. The cafe's owners said that they are cooperating with the law enforcement authorities. "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations," the cafe said in a statement. Divya Raghavendra Rao, the co-founder of the cafe, said they are offering support to those injured. "Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery," she said. The Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe. Dig Deeper The Rameshwaram Cafe (PTI)

Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden shift in weather as the region received light rainfall on Saturday morning. Following the rainfall, cloudy skies enveloped the national capital and adjoining areas, bringing the temperature a notch down. Visuals captured from the Kartavya Path and Greater Kailash area showed droplets of rain creating ripples on puddle-covered streets. Pedestrians were seen carrying umbrellas as they navigated through the wet conditions. A Western Disturbance, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan and its vicinity, alongside a trough extending from this circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, is currently influencing weather patterns, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Pop sensation Rihanna, who was in Gujarat to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event, left India on Saturday morning. Before her departure, the singer posed for the paparazzi, interacted with them and even clicked photos with the photographers stationed at the Jamnagar airport. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the Jamnagar airport emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Rihanna was seen getting out of her car. As the paparazzi asked her if she loved India, the singer said, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back." Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Shreyas Iyer found his captain's support before the all-important Ranji Trophy semi-final. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane threw his weight firmly behind Iyer, who along with Jharkhand’s Ishan Kishan was not considered for the annual central contracts after both the players skipped the Ranji matches of their respective teams in violation of BCCI’s diktat. Shreyas Iyer sat out of Mumbai’s quarterfinal against Baroda here while complaining of back pain but the NCA medical team let the Mumbai Cricket Association know that there were no fresh injury concerns related to Iyer and that the batter was fit to play. The fact that Iyer was seen in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, the IPL franchise he is slated to lead in the upcoming season, further irked the board. Dig Deeper