Morning briefing: BJP likely to appoint new chiefs in 5 states; Manhunt launched after Reasi terror attack, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to appoint new state presidents in Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal, where the incumbents have been inducted into the Union council of ministers, according to people aware of the developments. There is also a possibility of change in state chiefs in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, where the party performed well below expectations. The state chiefs will be appointed after the national BJP president is appointed in place of J P Nadda, who was appointed as the Union health minister on Monday, a functionary said, declining to be named. It is not certain when the new national president will be elected. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi with new team of Union Cabinet Ministers (DPR PMO)

Police formed 11 teams on Monday and mounted a massive search operation to nab the terrorists who attacked a bus full of pilgrims in Reasi district in Jammu that killed nine people and injured another 42 even as authorities said they suspected the hand of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba behind the terror strike. The state investigation agency and National Investigation Agency also joined the probe and collected evidence from the spot of the attack in Teryath. Police questioned some local residents. The 53-seater bus was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra, when terrorists opened fire at around 6.10pm in Teryath village of Reasi on Sunday evening. The bus rolled into a gorge. Dig deeper

Latest News

Bengaluru man jumps on metro track of Purple Line, suffers head injury Dig deeper

Kolkata teacher resigns over alleged hijab ban, university issues clarification Dig deeper

India News

'Leftovers': INDIA bloc takes potshots at BJP allies after portfolio allocation Dig deeper

What are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portfolios? Key takeaways from Cabinet berths allocation Dig deeper

Trending

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for NEET exam on June 4. Soon after the results were out, numerous students found discrepancies between their marks. Now, medical students have expressed a dissatisfaction with their scores and have demanded the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024. Not only that, but many also want the a thorough investigation into the matter. Amid the outcry, an ad criticising the NEET exam has gone viral on social media. The newspaper advertisement urges aspirants to give a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) instead of preparing for NEET. Dig deeper

Business News

American businessman and Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban said that he turned 300 of his employees into millionaires after he sold an audio streaming service to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. In a post on X, the investor revealed that anytime he sells a business, he always keeps some of the proceeds which he can later divide it among the company’s employees. “In every business I’ve sold I’ve paid out bonuses to every employee that was there more than a year,” he wrote. Reflecting on the time he sold Broadcast.com, he said he made 300 out of his 330 employees millionaires as, “I paid out 20 percent to our 80 employees. HDNet wasn't as big , but paid out about 20 percent of what I got to employees, Mavs (NBA’s Dallas Mavericks) wasn't a total exit but we paid out more than $35 million to employees.” Dig deeper

Global Matters

Barron Trump’s peers have opened up on what the former president’s son is like after he bid farewell to his private school. Barron, 18, wrapped up his studies at the swanky Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida. Here, the Trumps reportedly spend $41,500 for tuition. The elite school is located on a lush 54-acre estate. It has posh sports facilities and also boasts an aviation programme for students who aim to become pilots. The institution demands that each pupil carry a MacBook Air. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tisca Chopra is opening up about a situation that occurred some years ago in 2016, when she was replaced by ‘someone younger’ in a project. In a new interview with Galatta Plus, Tisca added how this took place less than a week before the shoot was supposed to start, when the director informed her that it was the decision taken by the producer. In the interview, Tisca shared, “In 2016, there was a particular director who strung me along for a bit of time. We started doing prep, costumes, lines, and everything. About four days before the shoot, he said they were going with someone younger. Then, he tried to fob it off by saying it’s the call of the producers. But I could see that it was just… I didn’t want to hear that anymore.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sunset eye makeup isn't a sudden trend; it's been gradually heating up globally! While it has been simmering on social media and runways for a few seasons this year, it has gained significant traction. People today are yearning for bolder, more expressive looks and the vibrant colours of a sunset perfectly capture that desire. The beauty of this trend lies in its versatility. It can be as dramatic or subtle as you like, making it a trend for everyone. Some may adore the bold, fiery look, while others might opt for a gentler blend of pinks and oranges. The best part is you may not necessarily require a makeup artist to don this look. This guide will show you how to achieve this eye-catching look yourself. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal offered an unconditional apology to Harbhajan Singh for his "inappropriate and disrespectful" comments on India pacer Arshdeeep Singh's religion during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. Akmal said he was "truly sorry" for his comments about Sikhs, which attracted a furious response from Harbhajan on social media. "I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal wrote on X, tagging the former India cricketer. Dig deeper

