Morning briefing: BJP on alliance in Odisha; shadow over Hyderabad Formula E, all the latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and set a target to secure 50% of votes in the 2024 elections. Aparajita Sarangi, the BJP's state vice-president, emphasized that there is no question of an alliance with any political party, including the BJD. The speculation arose after the BJD supported the BJP on a no-confidence motion and the Delhi services bill. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, met in August, sparking further alliance rumours. The BJP aims to contest all 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI / File)

More news on BJP: Odisha BJP targets VK Pandian over YouTuber’s video promoting temple

The second season of the Formula E car race in Hyderabad is in jeopardy following the change of government in Telangana after assembly polls. The Congress-led government has not shown interest in the event scheduled for February 10, 2024, creating uncertainty. The chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, who opposed the race last year, is assumed to prioritize other matters, leading to potential abandonment of the event due to lack of communication. Formula E seeks clarification from the new government on fulfilling contractual obligations, stating that discussions have been ongoing since the election. The inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in 2023 had a positive economic impact, attracting significant investments in the electronic automobiles sector. Urgent government permission is required for event preparations to proceed. Dig deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More news on Telangana: Change of guard kicks off a new era in Telangana politics

The Latest News

Delhi man stabbed 50 times in a sinister plot over Instagram love triangle Dig deeper

Gita Press to set up outlet on Ram Temple premises Dig deeper

India News

Overseas orders and busy wedding season boost basmati rice business Dig deeper

Manipur hit by fresh clashes, 1 killed in gunfight Dig deeper

Global Matters

Kim Jong Un's ‘war’ warning as North Korea plans to boost nuclear arsenal in 2024. What does it mean? Dig deeper

Russia vows revenge for strike on city near Ukraine border Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has criticized Rohit Sharma's performance as captain and batsman during India's Test match in South Africa. Badrinath suggests that Virat Kohli, with a superior Test record and leadership achievements, should be the captain in red-ball cricket. Kohli has led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 with a win percentage over 58%. He has notable series victories in Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. Badrinath questions why Kohli is not leading the Test team, emphasizing his proven track record and performance as a Test batter compared to Rohit Sharma. Rohit's Test record in SENA nations is also critiqued. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In 2023, the Korean music industry witnessed a surge in solo debuts by established K-pop stars, marking a departure from the conventional group-centric debuts. Notable soloists include BTS members Jimin, Suga, V, and Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, (G)I-dle’s Soojin, and NCT’s Taeyong. BTS members, during their hiatus, showcased individual creativity through rare collaborations, with Jimin making history on the UK's Official Albums Chart. The industry also grappled with contractual issues, as EXO members filed for termination of 'slave contracts,' shedding light on long-term, restrictive agreements. The shifting dynamics hint at a new era, with solo pursuits gaining prominence and reshaping the K-pop landscape. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon welcomed the New Year in Dubai, celebrating with her sister Nupur Sanon, MS Dhoni, and others. Pictures from the event were shared on Instagram by singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon. Kriti chose a vibrant strapless dress featuring orange, blue, and yellow shades, with a plunging square neckline and a cinched design. She accessorized with gold flat sandals, tear-drop earrings, a chain with a pendant, and a Christian Dior mini shoulder bag. Kriti completed her look with subtle makeup, darkened brows, and straight open tresses. MS Dhoni wore a black shirt with embroidered pants, while Sakshi Dhoni donned an ivory floral maxi dress. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon