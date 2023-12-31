Inside Kriti Sanon, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Nupur Sanon and friends' year-end celebrations in Dubai. See what Kriti wore

Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas and bid goodbye to 2023 in Dubai with a year-end bash with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and a few friends. Pictures from the sibling's outing surfaced online, and the clicks show Kriti hanging out with MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, singer Stebin Ben, and a few other friends. The group hung out at a private club in the heart Of Dubai and attended the celebrations dressed in stylish fits. Scroll through to check out what Kriti wore for the occasion. Kriti Sanon, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Nupur Sanon and their friends pose during a bash in Dubai. (Instagram)

Inside Kriti Sanon's year-end celebrations in Dubai

Pictures from Kriti Sanon's year-end celebrations at a club in Dubai were posted on Instagram by Stebin Ben and her sister Nupur Sanon. A paparazzi page also shared the clicks and captioned their post, "Recent pictures of #MSDhoni with Sakshi, Kriti Sanon and gang [heart eye and sparkle emoji]." They show Kriti posing with the group and smiling brightly for the camera. She chose a minimal yet chic look for the occasion. Read our download on it below.

Kriti's dress for her outing in Dubai to welcome 2024 comes in a multi-colour shade, including orange, blue and yellow. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette, a plunging square neckline, a cinched design under the bust, gathered detail, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, and a mini hem length.

Kriti wore the dress with minimal accessories and jewels, including strappy gold flat sandals, dainty gold tear-drop earrings, a sleek chain with a pretty pendant, and a tan-coloured Christian Dior mini shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose on-fleek darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy caramel lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Side-parted and silky-straight open tresses rounded off her party look.

Meanwhile, Dhoni wore a button-down black collared shirt, matching embroidered straight-fit pants, leather Chelsea shoes, a silver watch, and a leather belt for the bash. His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, complemented him in an ivory floral-pattern maxi dress.