Morning briefing: BJP slammed for attack on journalist's car; deeper implications of Pakistan poll results, more news
Opposition parties hit out at the Maharashtra government after a car in which senior journalist Nikhil Wagle was travelling was allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Khandoji Baba Chowk in Pune on Friday evening. According to reports, the BJP workers were protesting Nikhil Wagle's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party veteran was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Dig deeper
Pakistan’s general election results have deepened the political crisis in India’s most important neighbour, with implications for the civil-military relationship, the future of democracy and the dire economic situation internally, and Islamabad’s relationship with Washington DC, New Delhi, and the rest of the world externally. The crisis has also come at possibly the worst time for Pakistan. Dig deeper
More on Pakistan general elections: Imran Khan makes victory speech with AI help
India News
How Mauris Noronha planned Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder? Mumbai Police reveals details
Could Preamble have been amended without altering Constitution’s adoption date, SC asks
Latest News
Paytm to operate as third-party app for UPI: Report
National Wildlife Board defers decision on Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhanduri project
Global News
Uproar over Biden classified documents report carries echoes of 2016 Clinton email case
At least 2 dead after plane crashes on Florida highway, horrifying videos show aircraft on fire
Entertainment Focus
As Valentine's Day approaches, singles can feel anxiousness and sadness. We have rounded up a number of celebrities from Bollywood (Salman Khan, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna) and Hollywood (Jennifer Aniston and Emma Watson), who have gushed about the benefits of being single. Dig deeper
Lifestyle
Just a few weeks into the year, the spring catwalk shows and some daring red-carpet outfits have already set the defining fashion trends for the year. Nostalgia dominated last year's top trends, from the resurgence of early 2010s fashion to 'stealth wealth', which revived 90s minimalism. With the resurgence of elementary school favourites like bows and preppy polos, this year is predicted to be all about experimentation. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
The much-awaited selection meeting to pick the India squad for the final three Tests against England has reportedly been postponed because of Ravindra Jadeja's fitness status. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee was initially slated to meet virtually on Thursday. It was then postponed to Friday and now The Telegraph has reported that the selectors have decided to push the meeting back further to Saturday. Dig deeper