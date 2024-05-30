Morning briefing: Cong clarifies stance on Aiyar's China remark; Kartavya Path for oath ceremony if NDA wins, more news

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday distanced his party from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark on China. The leader said that the former union minister made the remarks in his “personal capacity”. Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked a massive political row after he said during an event on Tuesday that in October 1962, the Chinese "allegedly invaded India.” The remark sparked a wave of backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prompting Congress to distance itself from Aiyar's comments. Jairam Ramesh, said earlier in the day, that Aiyar has "subsequently apologised unreservedly" for his remarks. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said: “Who is Mani Shankar Aiyar? He is not an official, he is a former MP and a former minister. He speaks whatever he wants in his personal capacity.” Dig deeper Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar(Photo: Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is considering taking oath on June 9 if it wins a third consecutive term in the ongoing general elections, two people aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that the tentative plans for the potential ceremony have been drawn up over the past month. The results of the Lok Sabha polls will be announced on June 4. In 2014, the NDA government took oath on May 26, a Monday. The results that year were announced on May 16. In 2019, the NDA government took oath on May 30, a Thursday. The results that year were announced on May 23. On both occasions, the ceremony was held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dig deeper

Disney’s Bob Iger simplifies tech adoption, and Microsoft’s avoidable absurdity Dig deeper

From Aadhaar card update to driving license: Key rules changing from June 1 Dig deeper

Delhi weather forecast: IMD sounds ‘orange alert’ for heatwave Dig deeper

Amit Shah slams Akhilesh Yadav: 'Uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramzan...' Dig deeper

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to its social media pages to share news about people who have made it to the prestigious list maintained by the organisation. Their latest post is about a boy who has become the world's youngest male artist at the tender age of 1 year and 152 days. The organisation has also shared photos of his paintings, which may surprise you. “At the age of 1 year 152 days, little Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah from Ghana is the world’s youngest male artist! (Ghana) His mum Chantelle, also an artist, discovered Ace-Liam’s passion for painting when he was just 6 months old!” GWR wrote. Dig deeper

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, criticised job search platform LinkedIn which is owned by Microsoft. The remarks from the billionaire came in response to a post by a user named Alex Cohen who expressed his dislike for the job search platform and said, "I hate LinkedIn with a passion". Elon Musk acquiesced with the user and wrote, "LinkedIn is so cringe it will make your toenails curl". The comment sparked a wave of responses from social media users, many of whom agreed with the billionaire. One user pointed out the key difference between X and LinkedIn and said, "The biggest difference between X and LinkedIn is that people tend to be their real selves on X. On LinkedIn too many people are posting as if HR is breathing down their necks." Dig deeper

A 30-year-old Florida man reportedly set himself on fire inside a Plant City Publix Wednesday evening, May 29. He is now said to be in critical condition. The Plant City Police Department rushed to a disturbance at the Publix Supermarket shortly after 6:30 pm after a caller told them a man had set himself ablaze inside the store. The store is located in the Walden Woods Shopping Plaza at 2202 James L. Redman Parkway. Multiple people tried to help the man by putting out the flames as they waited for Plant City Fire Rescue’s arrival. He was eventually rushed to a nearby hospital. He is now listed in critical condition, according to WFLA. Dig deeper

The previous season of Prime Video India's show Panchayat ended on an uncharacteristically tragic note with the martyrdom of Prahlad Panday's soldier son Rahul. Faisal Malik, who remained a friendly sidekick throughout the show, suddenly assumed a greater significance, as the father of a martyr. While that designation is often tossed around as a matter of pride, season 3 showed that for Prahlad, it's primarily embedded as deep-seated grief. Prahlad's first mention in season 3 comes from his well-wishers – Vikas (Chandan Roy), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), and Pradhan (Raghubir Yadav) as they discuss how Prahlad hasn't been staying at his home or not eating properly. They also touch upon how his drinking habit has spiked. We already paint a very morose, helpless portrait of a man. When we see him, sleeping peacefully under a tree, we can sense that he may be grieving or drinking heavily, but he's at peace. Not because his son died a martyr's death, but because after that loss, he has nothing more to forego. Dig deeper

Dreaming of a red carpet look but not the hefty price tag? You're not alone. Many of us aspire to capture that glamorous, star-studded style without spending a fortune. Have you ever wondered how individuals pull off a celebrity-like appearance without breaking the bank on designer clothes? The secret lies in making informed decisions and paying close attention to the details. By choosing appropriate colours and accessorising with statement pieces like bold bags, chunky earrings, stylish belts, and fancy sunglasses, you can elevate your style without having to break the bank. Embrace these tips to achieve a polished and put-together appearance and channel your inner celebrity. Dig deeper

When Virat Kohli shared a warm embrace with former teammate Gautam Gambhir - 'masala' was over for the trolls. Years after being at loggerheads with each other, Kohli and Gambhir exuded bonhomie in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kohli remained the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gambhir returned 'home' as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ending the franchise's title drought. With Gambhir as their mentor, Shreyas Iyer's KKR were crowned champions of the IPL for the third time. In the one-sided final, they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to lift the famous trophy in the den of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A title-winning run at the IPL also made Gambhir a frontrunner for the Indian team's head coach role. The former KKR skipper is tipped to replace Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup. Dig deeper

