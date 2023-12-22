Morning briefing: Congress on Ayodhya invite; ex-WHO chief scientist on Covid's JN.1 variant; all the latest news

The Congress party expressed gratitude to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. However, the party did not disclose whether its top leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, would attend. Sources suggest that despite the invitations, senior Congress leaders may opt not to participate in the ceremony. The party's stance on the event remains uncertain, reflecting a cautious approach to the sensitive and politically significant occasion. Dig deeper Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.(ANI)

More on Ram temple inauguration:

‘Paag’ , ‘paan’, and ‘makhana’ of Mithila for Shri Ram

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

BJP veterans Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi requested ‘not to attend’ Ram Temple consecration

Former WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has sought to allay concerns about the JN.1 variant of the coronavirus, emphasizing that immediate panic is unwarranted. In an interview with ANI, she highlighted that the UN health agency has categorized the strain as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern." This distinction suggests that while the JN.1 variant is being closely monitored, it does not currently pose a significant threat that requires heightened alarm. Swaminathan's reassurance aims to provide a balanced perspective on the evolving situation, urging the public to stay informed without succumbing to unnecessary anxiety. Dig deeper

More on JN.1 variant:

Covid's JN.1 variant in India: Top signs and symptoms to watch out for

Covid JN.1 variant: 5 tips to protect kids and self

The Latest News

96th Oscars shortlists announced: Barbie, and Oppenheimer shine bright across 10. Dig deeper

Over 20 countries join US' coalition to safeguard traffic in Red Sea: Pentagon Dig deeper

India News

INDIA bloc's nationwide protest today against MPs' suspension; Rahul Gandhi to speak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar Dig deeper

Cabinet panel to take steps on preparedness for Covid: Siddaramaiah Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon have emerged as finalists in multiple categories for potential Oscar nominations. Noteworthy mentions include the Barbie power ballad "I’m Just Ken" and the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" by AP and Frontline. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed shortlists in 10 categories, encompassing best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, as well as crafts such as hair and makeup, visual effects, and sound. These announcements signal a step closer for these productions towards the prestigious Oscar nominations. Dig deeper

Sports Going

After an eight-year wait since his India debut, Sanju Samson has secured his first international century. Overcoming frustrations of being down the pecking order, a series of low scores, and inconsistency, Samson's match-winning 108 off 114 balls played a pivotal role in India's second ODI bilateral series win in South Africa. Supported by Tilak Varma's maiden fifty and a late push by Rinku Singh, India reached a total of 296/8, ultimately proving to be sufficient for the victory. Samson's outstanding performance marked a significant milestone in his international cricket career. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The gunman responsible for the tragic mass shooting at Prague's Charles University in the Czech Republic, where 14 people were killed and over 20 others injured, had reportedly murdered his father before carrying out the attack. Identified as 24-year-old student David Kozak, the assailant's violent rampage shocked the nation. The incident marks the Czech Republic's worst mass shooting. The police are actively investigating the motive behind the horrific event as the community mourns the loss of lives and grapples with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence. Dig deeper

A new documentary has unveiled that members of the royal family have reportedly convinced Queen Elizabeth to spend her final days at Balmoral. The film sheds light on the deliberations and considerations within the royal circle regarding the Queen's residence in her later years. The decision to have her spend her final days at Balmoral, a place of historical significance for the royal family, is presented as a unique aspect of the monarch's end-of-life planning. The documentary provides insights into the family dynamics and decisions surrounding the Queen's twilight years. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In 2023, the dynamic landscape of fashion witnessed a fusion of tradition and modernity in India's ethnic wear. From Priyanka Chopra's contemporary twist on the banarasi saree at the NMAAC to Sara Ali Khan's regal lehenga ensemble at Cannes, ethnic fashion seamlessly integrated cultural heritage with global influences. The year embraced an escapist spirit, weaving a tapestry of multicultural traditions and dreamy explorations onto modern sensibilities. As the fashion realm indulged in Y2K trends and Barbiecore, ethnic wear stood out with its rich blend of historical influences and innovative designs, creating a vibrant canvas that celebrated the convergence of tradition and contemporary style. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.