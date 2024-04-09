Morning briefing: Court verdict on Delhi CM's plea today; Pakistan PM-Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir, and more

Today, the Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy money laundering case. The decision, scheduled for 2:30 pm, follows last week's arguments where Kejriwal contested his arrest and the trial court granted ED remand. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued timing issues and potential harm to his party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while the ED countered, stating equal application of the law. The ED alleged that AAP received funds from illegal activities in the Delhi liquor scam, part of which financed AAP's electoral campaign in Goa in 2022. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, denied protection by the high court, and placed in judicial custody on April 1, concerning alleged corruption in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. Dig deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail by the Rouse Avenue Court on April 1 in the Delhi excise policy case (File Photo)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently convened at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca, emphasizing the need for dialogue between Pakistan and India to address their "outstanding issues," with a focus on Kashmir. The meeting also highlighted the importance of bolstering fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors. Both leaders discussed regional matters, including Kashmir, underlining the significance of dialogue for peace and stability. Meanwhile, India has consistently asserted Kashmir as a bilateral matter and rejected third-party intervention. Relations between India and Pakistan have strained further since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, with Pakistan downgrading diplomatic ties in response. The joint statement emphasized Saudi Arabia's supportive role in Pakistan's economy, aiming to strengthen trade and investment ties, with commitments to expedite a $5 billion investment package. Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif invited Bin Salman to visit Pakistan, which the Crown Prince accepted.

India News

Robert Vadra drops another hint at contesting from Amethi: 'Getting calls from…'

Baba Tarsem Singh's murder: Main accused Amarjit Singh alias Bittu killed in Uttarakhand encounter

Latest News

'Our employees not safe': Elon Musk warns of full X data dump as Brazil Supreme Court orders probe

Uttarakhand: Eight Nepalese citizens killed in Nainital road accident

Global Matters

Donald Trump's request to delay hush-money trial denied by a New York appeals court judge

Total solar eclipse 2024 enthrals Mexico, US, Canada; next one not until 2045 in North America

Sports Going

In a riveting IPL clash, MS Dhoni's grand entrance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium marked a memorable moment as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Dhoni, dubbed Thala, showcased his finishing skills as he guided CSK to victory alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant half-century. The iconic reunion between Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir added to the spectacle, as the former champions celebrated their triumph. Gambhir lauded Dhoni's illustrious career, highlighting his remarkable leadership and unprecedented success in leading Team India to three major ICC trophies. CSK's win over KKR propelled them to the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 standings, setting the stage for their upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians.

Entertainment Focus

Fans of Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy Crew may rejoice as co-producer Rhea Kapoor hints at a potential sequel. In an interview with Variety, Kapoor revealed discussions about turning the film into a franchise, considering its positive reception. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, Crew's success has sparked sequel ideas among the writers. Kapoor, initially apprehensive about sequels, finds the enthusiasm surrounding Crew compelling. Additionally, Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor are also working on a sequel to their 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding, aiming for a fresh take on the original's spirit. Kriti Sanon expresses eagerness to reunite with the cast for a sequel, citing audience support as a motivating factor.

It's trending

The recent solar eclipse captivated people worldwide, with many sharing videos and photos of the celestial event. A viral video from Southwest Airlines showed the eclipse from a unique perspective at 35,000 feet, with the sky turning pitch black as the moon obscured the sun. Southwest Airlines shared the footage, garnering nearly 29,000 views and numerous reactions praising the mesmerizing sight. Instagram users commented "Beautiful" and "Amazing," while the International Space Station also captured the eclipse's view from space. The ISS crew witnessed the Earth's portion turning black as it passed through the eclipse's shadow over southeastern Canada.

