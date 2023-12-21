Morning briefing: Friction in INDIA bloc; poll panel's policy revamp plan, and all the latest news

Discontent has surfaced within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), comprising 28 political parties, as they strategize against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Tensions arose following West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's suggestion of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate, prompting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to convene an urgent national council meeting. Kumar's supporters view him as a strong contender. The move reveals internal discord within the opposition alliance, emphasizing the challenges of consensus on leadership and seat-sharing. Despite these issues, the alliance aims to finalize seat-sharing arrangements by December 31, confronting significant hurdles. Dig deeper Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, DMK leader TR Baalu, CPI General Secretary D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and others during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.(PTI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering changes to hold political parties accountable for social media content during elections. Notices sent to parties violating the model code of conduct were not acted upon due to a perceived gap in current policies. ECI is contemplating enabling takedown notices for content mocking or ridiculing leaders and addressing the use of missed calls in campaign messages. The People’s Representation Act may also be amended to tackle false political ads. ECI aims to balance moral censure in cases without restricting free debate. Previous cases involving satire and defamation prompted the consideration of policy adjustments. Dig deeper

In the 2nd One Day International (ODI), South Africa leveled the series against India, thanks to Tony de Zorzi's impressive century. Despite a brilliant half-century from Sai Sudharsan and a captain's knock from KL Rahul, India fell short. The series decider awaits on Thursday. Sudharsan, who played a crucial role, has caught the attention of Sunil Gavaskar. The former cricketer praised Sudharsan's compact play, head stillness, and elegant shots. Sudharsan is the second Indian to achieve the rare feat of consecutive half-centuries in his first two ODIs at St George's Park, emulating Navjot Singh Sidhu. Gavaskar urges him to aim for a century in the decisive match. Dig deeper

As soon as I meet Mona Singh, I tell her I won't be exaggerating if I pronounce 2023 as her year. She laughs and responds, “And I won't be modest about it either.” With three shows – Kafas on SonyLIV, Made in Heaven Season 2 on Prime Video India, and Kaala Paani on Netflix India – Mona has registered her presence across platforms, genres, and did that throughout the year. The winning streak has not only allowed her to move on from the failure of Laal Singh Chadha, but also translated into more work she's excited but tight-lipped about. In an exclusive interview, Mona Singh talks about the year 2023 was, how she looks back at Laal Singh Chaddha, and the two-decade journey across platforms. Dig deeper

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is setting the stage for glamorous saree trends this wedding season. Known for her versatile style, she recently shared stunning pictures on Instagram wearing a floral printed saree designed by Rohit Bal. The black saree, a blend of cotton and silk, featured a vibrant floral print. Rashmika paired it with a sleeveless sweetheart neckline blouse, emanating a divine feminine charm. The ensemble, styled by Ami Patel, is priced at ₹4,998. Accessorized with purple drop earrings and black stiletto heels, Rashmika's makeup by Tanvi Chemburkar showcased a radiant look, complemented by hairstylist Priyanka Borkar's lush straight locks. Dig deeper

