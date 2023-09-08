Morning briefing: Hotter summer in 11 states, world leaders India-bound for G20 Summit; all the latest news

A new report from US-based Climate Central reveals that significant portions of India experienced extreme heat this summer, with climate change playing a prominent role. The study employed a Climate Shift Index (CSI) to assess whether climate change had influenced daily temperatures in specific regions. The report identified strong indicators of climate change, with a CSI level of 3 or higher observed during at least half of the June-August 2023 period in various Indian states and Union Territories, including Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Meghalaya, Goa, Karnataka, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, 11 regions, such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, experienced temperatures over 1 degree Celsius above the long-term average. Globally, the June-August 2023 season marked the warmest on record, impacting 98% of the world's population. The report emphasizes the role of carbon pollution in driving record-setting heat and highlights the influence of climate change alongside El Niño conditions. It also underscores the urgency of addressing global warming as temperatures continue to rise, with August being exceptionally hot. Dig deeper

Large parts of India experienced extreme heat this summer.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

The G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi is set to welcome prominent world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden, who will arrive first for the two-day event starting on September 9. President Biden, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, will attend the summit following First Lady Jill Biden's recent positive test. He will be accompanied by key officials on Air Force One and is expected to engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on topics like General Electric jet engines and civil nuclear technology cooperation. Rishi Sunak, arriving from the UK, will urge Prime Minister Modi to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine during their bilateral talks. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend, while China's Xi Jinping will be absent, with Premier Li Qiang representing China. Despite Xi's absence, negotiations for a consensus communique at the summit are expected to proceed smoothly. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticized Babar Azam's captaincy during Pakistan's match against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had earlier questioned Babar's bowling decisions in their group-stage encounter. Akhtar echoed Gavaskar's sentiment, suggesting that Babar should have used frontline pacers more effectively, keeping the pace attack intact from one end while deploying a spinner from the other. Pakistan's pace bowler, Shaheen Afridi, made early inroads into the Indian batting lineup in the Super 4 clash, causing a collapse within the first seven overs. Babar's choice to rely on spinners backfired as they failed to trouble the Indian batsmen, conceding 131 runs in 21 overs. Despite the spinners' struggles, Afridi's return to the attack helped Pakistan restrict India to 266 runs. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The movie "Jawan," directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, had a remarkable opening in theatres, becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time, according to Sacnilk.com. On its first day, the film earned an estimated ₹75 crore nett in India across all languages, with ₹65 crore nett in Hindi, ₹5 crore nett in Tamil, and ₹5 crore nett in Telugu. "Jawan" is described as a high-octane thriller that addresses various societal issues such as government apathy, corruption, farmer suicides, a struggling healthcare system, faulty army weapons, and hazardous factories near residential areas. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Nayanthara as an honest cop, and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo, along with a cast of combat-trained women. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveal that more than 20% of adults aged 60 and above suffer from mental or neurological disorders, significantly affecting their quality of life. Addressing the mental health needs of senior citizens is crucial, as these issues are often overlooked. A Lancet Report predicts a nearly twofold increase in dementia cases in India by 2050, rising from 3.8 million in 2019 to 11 million. These findings emphasize the importance of raising awareness and implementing effective strategies to meet the mental health requirements of the elderly. Dig deeper

What's trending

The release of Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" has sparked nationwide excitement, evident in the enthusiastic posts on social media platforms. Fans have been expressing their love for Shah Rukh Khan and celebrating the film's release by dancing to dhol beats as they head to theaters. Inside the theaters, the atmosphere is electric, with fans using paper confetti, party poppers, and even making marriage proposals during the film. Videos shared online capture the fervor of "Jawan" fever, with fans celebrating in various ways. One video shows a crowd going wild inside a movie hall, while another features a man proposing to his partner while dancing to the film's song "Chaleya" inside the theater. The excitement surrounding the film's release is palpable. Dig deeper

