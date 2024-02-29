Morning briefing: House of Uttarakhand tunnel rat-hole miner razed; Haryana to take action against 'farmers', and more

Wakeel Hasan, a rat-hole miner who aided in the rescue of trapped laborers in Uttarakhand, had his home demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in northeast Delhi. The DDA claimed prior notice was given for the demolition drive, targeting encroachments on acquired land. Hasan's family disputed this, stating they received no warning and alleging mistreatment during the demolition. Rat-hole mining, the illegal practice Hasan was involved in, involves manual digging with hand-held tools. In November 2023, Hasan's team played a crucial role in rescuing 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel collapse, receiving national acclaim, including recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dig Deeper Delhi Police seen deployed as the Officials from the forest department carries out a demolition drive alongside the forest land at Sangam Vihar in New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The Haryana Police is taking significant action against farmers involved in violence along the Punjab-Haryana border by cancelling their passports and visas. Deputy superintendent of police Joginder Sharma stated that individuals identified via CCTV and drone footage will have their travel documents revoked. The ongoing farmers' protest, led by non-political groups like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, demands MSP guarantees, loan waivers, and justice for victims of violence. Recent clashes saw protestors damaging barricades, leading to police retaliation. Meanwhile, Punjab Police registered a murder case in the death of Shubhkaran Singh during clashes at the Khanauri border. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been axed from their central contracts by the BCCI for not adhering to board guidelines. Ishan requested release from India's squad in South Africa citing mental fatigue, but his actions, including training with Hardik Pandya for IPL instead of playing Ranji Trophy, led to his dismissal. Similarly, Iyer, dropped due to poor form, failed to join Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad citing a back injury, despite NCA's clearance. Both players were seen as not showing enough hunger, as hinted by India captain Rohit Sharma. While their future remains uncertain, their path back to the national team seems challenging, with IPL looming and no domestic cricket opportunities. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Karisma Kapoor participated as a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard Business School, sharing her insights on the 'Soft Power of Bollywood'. Despite criticism from a user questioning Harvard's decision to invite a non-graduate actress, others defended her. One user highlighted Harvard's 'Art, Film, and Visual Studies' undergraduate program, while another emphasized that wisdom isn't solely linked to degrees. Karisma's success as an actress was noted, with users highlighting that education isn't the sole path to achievement. The defense highlighted her long-standing success in Bollywood and suggested that academic degrees don't always correlate with skill and competence. Dig Deeper

