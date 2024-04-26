Morning briefing: INDIA bloc, NDA less cohesive in phase 2 polls; SC’s lament on state of unions, and more

How cohesive are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA and and the Congress-led INDIA in the second phase of national elections that will be held on Friday? An analysis of first-phase candidates published in these pages on April 19 showed that while the NDA alliance was perfectly seamless in the 102 PCs voting that day, INDIA allies were pitted against each other in 12 PCs. A similar analysis for the 88 PCs voting today shows that while cohesion in the NDA is not 100% in these PCs, for INDIA it is far worse than in the first phase. Dig deeper People gather to attend the campaign rally for Lok Sabha Elections in Greater Noida (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced deep concern over the current state of matrimonial bonds in the country, observing a troubling trend in which a number of couples were approaching the judiciary without making substantial efforts to uphold their marital commitments or resolve their differences amicably. A significant influx of petitions related to divorces and quashing criminal cases filed between spouses, the court said, highlights a disturbing pattern. It pointed out that the ease with which couples turn to the courts, often without attempting to live together or reconcile differences, may undermine the very foundation of marital unity and stability.

Win or lose. Virat Kohli is always in the news. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday ended a six-game losing streak to return to winning ways in the IPL 2024, Kohli's knock of 51 from 43 balls held a lot of significance, but at the same time, it couldn't escape its fair share of criticism. Kohli's 'slow' innings was all social media could talk about last evening - well, at least during the first half of the game. The manner in which the former RCB captain dropped pace after the Powerplay left many, including Sunil Gavaskar, unimpressed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn when she attended the Elle Sustainability Awards on Thursday evening. Her monochrome, beaded bodice gown caught everyone's attention in more ways than one. You'll be shocked to know that it's the same white gown she wore for her fairytale wedding to Naga Chaitanya in 2017. Designer Kresha Bajaj, who also designed Samantha's wedding gown, took to Instagram to share a reel of the making of the gown. She showed how they hand-sewed floral and crystal detailing onto her white gown in 2016, doing the same for her years later for the awards night after dying it all black and changing the silhouette.

In 2024, the timeless saree continues to hold its place as the cornerstone of Indian ethnic fashion. As fashion trends evolve, saree styles and fabrics also undergo modern transformations while remaining true to their cultural roots. This year, we're witnessing the rise of new saree trends that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair. As summer season is here, it's time to immerse ourselves in vibrant colours and enchanting prints, and what better way to do that than with a beautiful saree? From timeless florals to intricate cultural designs, the choices are boundless.

