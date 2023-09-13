Morning briefing: INDIA bloc’s key panel meet today, Army's multi-utility legged equipment; all the latest news

The INDIA bloc's coordination committee is set to hold its first meeting in the capital, marking the beginning of the alliance's preparations for the 2024 elections in India. During this meeting, discussions will revolve around seat adjustment formulas and the establishment of deadlines for state-level agreements among opposition parties. The seat-sharing formula will consider past electoral performance and the strength of the largest party within the alliance in each state. This development follows the Mumbai resolution, emphasizing the need for collaborative seat-sharing arrangements across states. With the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May next year, heavyweights like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, and Lalu Yadav are eager to expedite these discussions. Dig deeper Opposition leaders during the INDIA meet, in Mumbai. (PTI)

The North-Tech Symposium 2023, jointly organized by the Indian Army's Northern Command, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), and IIT-Jammu, took place in Jammu. The event featured exhibitions, product launches, technical seminars, and military equipment displays. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of research and development (R&D) for a country's development, despite its risks. He highlighted the need for capital investment in R&D. Among the showcased equipment was a Multi-utility legged equipment (MULE), characterized by its sleek design, cameras, and radars, showcasing innovation in military technology and capabilities. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In the Asia Cup 2023, 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage showcased his cricketing talent by taking key wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, despite India ultimately defeating Sri Lanka in a low-scoring match. Rohit Sharma's explosive innings and Kuldeep Yadav's spin mastery led India to a thrilling 41-run victory, securing their place in the final and eliminating defending champions Bangladesh from the tournament. India will face Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match as they prepare for the Asia Cup 2023 final, marking a significant step in their campaign. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Gadar 2," which had a successful run in Indian theaters since its August 11 release, has seen a decline in domestic box office collections following the release of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan." The film has earned approximately ₹516 crore in India to date, with ₹50 lakh netting on its 33rd day. In its first, second, third, and fourth weeks, it collected ₹284.63 crore, ₹134.47 crore, ₹63.35 crore, and ₹27.55 crore, respectively. Notably, "Gadar 2" recently became the second highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing the Hindi version of Prabhas' "Baahubali 2." The film's total collection stands at ₹516.08 crore as of its fifth Tuesday. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood's A-listers turned heads at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. Among the stars present were Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh with Jaccky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Randeep Hooda, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Maniesh Paul. Many opted for traditional attire on the red carpet. Malaika Arora stood out in a stunning pearl-white embroidered saree ensemble, complemented by a sleeveless cropped blouse, statement accessories, and flawless makeup, showcasing her always-impeccable fashion choices at the event. Dig deeper

