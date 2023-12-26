close_game
Morning briefing: INS Imphal to be commissioned today; why 25 passengers stayed back in France, all latest news

Morning briefing: INS Imphal to be commissioned today; why 25 passengers stayed back in France, all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2023

In a strategic move to enhance maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy is poised to commission its latest indigenously built stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard. Scheduled for Tuesday, the ceremony will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. INS Imphal, the third of the 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, represents a significant development amid China's expanding presence in the Indian Ocean region. These destroyers are a testament to India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, designed and constructed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau. The commissioning marks a crucial step in reinforcing India's naval strength and security posture in the strategically vital maritime domain. Dig deeper

Navy gets delivery of Imphal, its first warship with separate living spaces for women sailors

Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer Imphal hits ‘bull's eye’. Watch

A charter plane with 276 passengers, predominantly Indians, which had been grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, finally landed at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. The Airbus A340, originating from Dubai and originally bound for Nicaragua, was halted by French authorities before departure. The plane, tracked on Flightradar24, landed in Mumbai at 4 am after taking off from Vatry airport near Paris at around 2:30 pm local time. The incident highlights the challenges and scrutiny faced by international flights amid concerns over potential human trafficking activities. Dig deeper

Plane that France grounded carried over 300 Indians possibly working in UAE

Plane grounded in France with 300 Indians: Airport makeshift base, crew quizzed

Road caves in on Gurugram-Sohna flyover; Haryana deputy CM reacts Dig deeper

'We have 75% decided...': Rohit Sharma rues Shami's absence in giving Mukesh vs Prasidh verdict for 1st SA Test Dig deeper

4 Indian Navy warships on high seas after strike Dig deeper

Drone shot: Himachal Pradesh roads grapple with traffic snarls amid tourist influx Dig deeper

Christmas ordeal for 6-year-old: Incorrectly boarded on a flight and lands 160 miles away from destination Dig deeper

King Charles mocks Prince Harry-Meghan in speech? ‘Selfless people…' Dig deeper

In 2023, the cinematic landscape became a joyride for every '90s kid as staple actors and filmmakers from that era made a triumphant comeback at the box office. Audiences were treated to a nostalgic dose of '90s Bollywood, infused with the polish of contemporary cinematic sensibilities. The season witnessed the resurgence of familiar faces and creative minds, blending the charm of the past with the demands of present-day filmmaking. This fusion of nostalgia and modernity provided a unique cinematic experience, capturing the hearts of moviegoers and marking a momentous revival of '90s Bollywood in the 2023 box office scene. Dig deeper

India faces the stinging reality of not having won a Test series in South Africa, unlike England, Australia, and more recently, Sri Lanka. Despite a 1-1 draw in 2010-11, India's performance has been marred by key factors. Batsmen struggle, averaging 22.45 runs per wicket, compared to South Africa's 27.93. Additionally, spinners find little success, with only 16 wickets in the last three tours at an average of 43.81, making South Africa a challenging ground for them. These challenges underscore India's struggle to secure a Test series victory in the cricketing landscape of South Africa.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.)

