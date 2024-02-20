Morning briefing: Kejriwal warns Centre of protest in Delhi; Owaisi dares secular parties on Babri; and all latest news

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a "serious constitutional crisis," accusing the city's officers of refusing to work under pressure from the BJP. He threatened massive protests if the proposed 'one-time settlement' scheme for inflated water bills wasn't implemented. Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor to intervene or take action against non-compliant officers. He vowed to ensure the scheme's implementation despite BJP obstructionism. Kejriwal criticized the BJP for hindering various schemes and accused them of wanting to harm Delhi. Kejriwal urged opposition cooperation, emphasizing the importance of resolving the issue for the city's benefit. Opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged the government's lack of commitment to the scheme, questioning the origin of inflated bills. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Hindustan Times)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Congress and NCP to mention Babri Masjid while courting Muslim votes, emphasizing the mosque's enduring significance. He warned against forgetting the mosque's demolition and urged Muslims to recall it as Jews remember the Holocaust. Owaisi questioned the commitment of mainstream parties to secularism and communal harmony, urging voters to demand acknowledgment of Babri Masjid from these parties. He criticized Congress's Ashok Chavan joining BJP, highlighting RSS's portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "anti-Islam". Owaisi also mocked Ajit Pawar's political maneuvers in Maharashtra. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India is likely to rest Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test against England due to workload management, despite his exceptional performance in the series. Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep may replace him as the second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj. Mukesh's recent Ranji Trophy success may earn him a recall, while Akash's strong performances for India A could give him a maiden international cap. Alternatively, India might opt for an extra spinner, Axar Patel or Washington Sundar, depending on the pitch conditions in Ranchi. Additionally, KL Rahul is set to return, possibly replacing Rajat Patidar, who has struggled with scores in his first two Tests. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vikrant Massey criticizes actors prioritizing social media reels over work on sets, without naming anyone. He applauds Farhan Akhtar's professionalism, citing his ability to memorize lines and focus despite his stature as a renowned actor and producer. Massey expresses admiration for Akhtar's dedication, contrasting it with the behavior he disapproves of. Massey, known for his recent role in "12th Fail," praises Akhtar's multitasking skills and disciplined approach on the set of "Dil Dhadakne Do." He recounts Akhtar's exemplary work ethic as an inspiration for fellow actors, emphasizing the importance of commitment to one's craft. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon