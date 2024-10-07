Morning briefing: Maldives president says won't undermine India's security; BJP slams DMK on Chennai deaths, & more

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day state visit, has assured that his country would never do anything that undermines the security of India. Muizzu, whose government is staring at an economic crisis in the island nation, is visiting India to reset his country's ties with New Delhi. The Maldives-India ties had been strained since the former asked Indian troops to withdraw from the island nation. The Maldives' ministers' objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi further strained the bilateral relations. Dig deeper New Delhi, India - Oct. 6, 2024: President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu with Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 6, 2024. ( HT PHOTO / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the deaths of four people during the Chennai air show on Sunday, saying it didn't make proper arrangements for thousands of people who visited the Marina beach to watch the event. Five people have lost their lives so far, and several hundred are reportedly injured due to chaos that ensued due to overcrowding, heat stroke and lack of other basic arrangements at the venue. Dig deeper

India news

Density of rainforests divides experts amid Great Nicobar project

Anvar launches ‘movement’ for social justice

Global matters

Israel attacks Lebanon on eve of Oct 7 grim anniversary; Hezbollah hits back

The 3-act tragedy in Gaza: History, politics and international system

Israel Iran conflict live updates

Two Chinese workers killed in blast outside Karachi airport

Business

Pensioners alert! New scam involves messages asking to fill forms, know the details and protect yourself

‘Panic buying’ of Chinese stocks weighs on Crypto’s most-traded token

Sports

India survived a scare on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium in their six-wicket win against Pakistan. This was just a day after they suffered a shocking 58-run defeat against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup opener at the same venue. The win did keep India alive in the race to make the semifinal from Group A, but only by a bare margin. Dig deeper

Entertainment

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, which took place on Sunday evening, saw Suraj Chavan win the reality show. As per Money Control, Suraj won a trophy, ₹14.6 lakh prize money, ₹10 lakh jewellery voucher, and a two-wheeler vehicle. Abhijeet Sawant was the first runner-up. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle delighted netizens as she made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital 2024 Los Angeles Gala recently. The Duchess wore a red gown, serving one of her most glamorous looks to date. The ensemble is an upcycled version of a gown she wore back in 2021. Dig deeper

It's trending

They are both the founders of two hotshot Indian startups. They have both studied at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Yet their public personas could not be more different. While one has copped backlash for his perceived ‘arrogance’, the other has been winning accolades for engaging with customers and employees. We are referring, of course, to Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. Dig deeper

