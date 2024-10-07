Israel attacks Lebanon on eve of Oct 7 grim anniversary; Hezbollah hits back | Latest updates

Israel continued its bombardment in Lebanon with a new round of airstrikes in Beirut suburbs on the eve of the grim October 7 Hamas attack anniversary on Sunday. A separate Israeli strike earlier in the day on the town of Qamatiyeh southeast of Beirut killed six people, including three children, Lebanon's health ministry state. In retaliation, Hezbollah attacked Israel's Haifa on Monday morning.

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon(AP)