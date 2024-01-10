Morning briefing: Maldives president's appeal to China; what India said at UNGA on Israel-Hamas war, all latest news

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urged China to increase efforts in sending more tourists to his country during a state visit amid a diplomatic dispute over derogatory remarks made by his ministers against India and Prime Minister Modi. Muizzu expressed China as the Maldives' "closest" ally during his address at the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian province. The comments highlight the complexities in the diplomatic relationships involving the Maldives, China, and India. Dig deeper. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu amid row with India (AP)(AP)

India strongly condemned the loss of lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict, labeling it an "alarming humanitarian crisis" during a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. India's permanent representative, Ruchira Kamboj, emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution through "dialogue and diplomacy" as the only viable path to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The statement reflects India's stance on advocating for diplomatic solutions to international crises. Dig deeper.

The 2024 Australian Open is set to begin on January 24 at Melbourne Park. Hopes of a Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic reunion were dashed when Nadal, returning after a year due to a hip injury, withdrew just seven days into his comeback, citing a "micro tear" on his hip muscle. With Nadal out, attention turns to the younger players to challenge Djokovic's quest for a successful title defense. The tournament promises excitement and the potential for emerging talents to make their mark in the absence of one of the tennis greats. Dig deeper.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film "12th Fail," centered on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, recently premiered on OTT platforms after an October 2023 theatrical release. The movie has garnered praise from various celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut. Katrina Kaif, during a conversation with Vijay Sethupathi on Film Companion, highlighted the film as an example to emphasize the significance of an "interesting story" in a movie. Kaif joined the chorus of appreciation for "12th Fail," underlining the film's impact and the recognition it received from industry figures. Dig deeper.

The European climate agency Copernicus reported that the Earth experienced record-breaking heat in the past year, surpassing global annual temperature records and approaching the agreed-upon warming threshold. The agency stated that the year's average temperature was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, just below the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set in the 2015 Paris climate accord. This close proximity to the limit raises concerns as exceeding it could lead to more severe consequences of climate change, emphasizing the urgency of global efforts to mitigate further temperature rise and address environmental challenges. Dig deeper.