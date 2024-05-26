Morning briefing: Maliwal on her US visit during Delhi CM's arrest; Owaisi says won't let PM Modi get another term; more

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal explained her presence in the US during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case. She stated that she attended a Harvard University seminar in March and extended her stay as her sister contracted Covid-19. Maliwal emphasized her continued communication with AAP leaders in India during her stay. She highlighted the contrasting treatment she received compared to fellow AAP member Raghav Chadha, who was abroad for an eye operation during the arrest. Maliwal filed a police complaint after being allegedly assaulted at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. Dig Deeper Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal (ANI)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused PM Narendra Modi of repeatedly insulting Muslims in his speeches during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Owaisi pledged that his party would ensure neither Modi nor any BJP leader becomes the next PM. He made these remarks at an election rally in Bihar's Karakat constituency, where AIMIM has fielded Priyanka Chaudhary. Owaisi criticized Modi's statements about Muslim women and mangalsutras, stating that Modi lies about Muslims. He warned that if Modi is re-elected, people's concerns will be ignored, highlighting issues like job losses and demonetization. The BJP seeks a third term, and the election results will be announced on June 4. Dig Deeper

Delhi: 7 babies killed in as massive fire breaks out at children's hospital. Dig Deeper

Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire: Bodies beyond recognition, 1 person still missing; manager co-owner detained. Dig Deeper

Cyclone Remal to make landfall tonight at 135 kmph; Bengal, northeast and Bangladesh on high alert: 10 points. Dig Deeper

Record turnout in south Kashmir; PDP protests. Dig Deeper

Rajasthan's Phalodi simmers at 50°C as heatwave grips western state. Dig Deeper

Impossible to change data of votes polled: EC. Dig Deeper

Taiwan's increasingly political Drag Race queue. Dig Deeper

Christians attacked in Pakistan's Sargodha for ‘blasphemy’. Dig Deeper

New York City’s tourists fuel record $4.9 billion in tax revenue, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Dig Deeper

The IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR and SRH finished at the top of the league stage table. This will be their third face-off in this season, with KKR winning both previous matches. Factors like winning the toss and handling the powerplay will play a crucial role. Both teams have strong spin attacks, with KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine facing SRH's Markram and Klaasen. The match will determine if SRH can bounce back or if KKR will secure their third trophy. Dig Deeper

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her on and off-screen presence, revealed in an interview with The Lallantop that paparazzi get paid per photo of a star, depending on their popularity. She mentioned that photographers are called to click pictures during film promotions but also follow celebrities for extra photos, as they are paid for each image. Janhvi, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, gained fame with her debut in "Dhadak" opposite Ishaan Khattar. Her upcoming projects include "Mr and Mrs Mahi" with Rajkummar Rao, and "Ulajh" with Gulshan Deviah. Janhvi's candid revelation sheds light on the dynamics of celebrity photography. Dig Deeper

