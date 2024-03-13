Morning briefing: New Zealand ‘doubts’ Canada's claim in Nijjar killing; Cong chief on contesting LS polls, more news

New Zealand's deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has cast doubts on Canada's claim of a potential Indian connection to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Zealand, part of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance with the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, reportedly received intelligence from Canada regarding the Nijjar case. However, Peters has reportedly expressed skepticism about Canada's evidence. When asked if New Zealand had conveyed its stance to India during his official visit, Peters stated he was not directly involved, as the previous government primarily handled the matter. Dig deeper India designated Hardeep Singh Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed suggestions that senior party leaders avoided participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, he hinted that due to his age, he might not contest this time, news agency PTI reported. Kharge made these comments during a press conference at his residence in New Delhi. Previously representing Karnataka's Gulbarga constituency from 2009 to 2014, he lost his seat in 2019. Currently, he serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Dig deeper

Paytm Payments Bank deadline: Full list of services you can't use after March 15 Dig deeper

Assam set to redraw Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary boundaries Dig deeper

SCBA blasts chief's letter to President Murmu on electoral bonds verdict Dig deeper

Drizzle likely in Delhi today; IMD predicts rainfall in parts of north India Dig deeper

The online emergence of various conspiracy theories surrounds Kate Middleton's recent absence from public view. However, following the Princess of Wales' acknowledgment of a significant editing mistake in a Mother's Day image featuring her three children, every subsequent photo released by the Palace or its affiliates has faced intense scrutiny. On Monday, Middleton was photographed alongside Prince William, potentially dispelling rumors of her disappearance. Despite this, a portion of the internet remains unconvinced. Dig deeper

Director-producer Kiran Rao expressed interest in watching Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. In an interview with Lallantop, she mentioned that although she hasn't seen the film yet because it's not her usual preference, she's open to giving it a chance because of its positive reception from the audience. Discussing the favourable response to Laapataa Ladies, Kiran noted the rarity of both critics and viewers appreciating a film. She also remarked on the audience's inclination towards action-packed movies, contrasting with critics' preferences. This made her surprised by the critics' positive reaction to the film. Dig deeper

Ananya Panday attended an event in Chennai recently and shared the pictures from the affair on Instagram. The actor captioned the post, "Honoured to be at the 'Humanitarian Awards' here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post-traumatic situations." Ananya Panday's Instagram post features pictures of her posing in a mulmul saree, giving a speech while addressing the audience, a performance by a pianist, and the paparazzi. Dig deeper

Team India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the ordeal he faced during the third Test match against England in Rajkot last month, when he had to withdraw from the game due to a medical emergency at home. Ashwin had to attend to his mother, who he revealed collapsed after a severe headache. Ashwin had taken his milestone 500th wicket earlier in the day and interacted with the press later in the day, too. In the evening, however, the BCCI released a statement confirming that Ashwin has left the side owing to a personal medical emergency. Dig deeper

