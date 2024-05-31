Morning briefing: Nirmala Sitharaman on stock markets; Odisha CM's response on VK Pandian succeeding him, and more

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a clear mandate in favour of BJP-led NDA government will be a good message for the stock market8 ahead of Lok Sabha election results on on June 4. This can really go up in a 'solid bull's market', she told CNN-News18, adding, “It will indicate stability and that will mean good message for the stock market… and therefore it can really go up… it will be a solid bull's market then." This comes as benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex have scaled record highs in recent days backed by macro-economic factors and anticipation of clear mandate in favour of BJP-led NDA government. Dig deeper Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday refuted the speculation that ex-bureaucrat VK Pandian is his successor. He said his successor will be chosen by the people of Odisha."I have said repeatedly that the successor will be decided by the people of the state. That is the natural result of these things," Patnaik said in an interview to news agency ANI. The BJD chief further dismissed claims of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, that Pandian is “controlling the state", saying saffron camp's allegations were ridiculous and hold no significance. Dig deeper

UN honours Indian Peacekeeper posthumously for sacrifice in line of duty Dig deeper

OpenAI acts on ‘Godmode ChatGPT’ that teaches ‘how to create napalm, cook meth’ Dig deeper

Yogi Adityanath's 'bulldozer' warning to those who follow 'Aurangzeb's path' Dig deeper

Prajwal Revanna arrested at Bengaluru airport Dig deeper

Kim Jong Un supervises 18-missile salvo, says it's warning for South Korea Dig deeper

Hamas says it is ready for a 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza Dig deeper

Barring Virat Kohli, who only left for New York late Thursday evening, all members of India's T20 World Cup squad had already assembled for the big tournament which begins from June 1 onwards. Ahead of the start of the World Cup, those 14 players, along with the ones named in the reserves list, had their first practice session in Cantiague Park in New York on Wednesday afternoon. But captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid were reportedly miffed with the "average" training facilities provided to the team. Dig deeper

Actor Anjali, who was recently pushed by Nandamuri Balakrishna on stage at a promotional event, has broken her silence. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Anjali shared a video from the event. In the clip, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali were seen having conversations, high-fiving as well as sharing laughs. Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing Anjali was also part of the clip. After he pushed her, Anjali was seen laughing. Dig deeper

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed globally every year on May 31. This annual event educates the public about the dangers of tobacco use, the business practices of tobacco companies, the actions taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat tobacco use, and how individuals worldwide can assert their right to health and healthy living to protect future generations. Certain foods can help reduce nicotine cravings and assist in breaking the smoking habit by making cigarettes taste unpleasant or substituting the hand-to-mouth action associated with smoking. Dig deeper

A two-year-old child from Germany has turned into an internet sensation with his abstract paintings. Reportedly, people love his artwork so much that some of his creations are being sold at a whopping price of $7000 each. Hailed as “pint-sized Picasso”, his abstract paintings are on various subjects, from elephants to horses to dinosaurs. Young Laurent Schwarz also has an Instagram page, managed by his mother, which gives a glimpse of his creations. One such video is shared with a caption, “Experience the amazingly inspiring transformation from a blank canvas to a fascinating work of art. Which animals can you see in my time-lapse?”. The footage captures the young artist at work. Dig deeper

