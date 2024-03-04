Morning briefing: PM Modi to visit 12 states in 10 days; Kamala Harris calls for Gaza ceasefire; all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a 10-day tour across 12 states and union territories, starting March 4, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The extensive itinerary includes visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Modi is slated to participate in 29 programs, strategically engaging with voters to bolster support for the upcoming parliamentary polls. This tour serves as a crucial platform for the Prime Minister to connect with diverse regions and communities, addressing key issues and shaping public sentiment in the run-up to the elections. Dig deeper. PM Narendra Modi will visit 12 states in 10 days (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging Israel to enhance aid to address the "inhumane" conditions and prevent a "humanitarian catastrophe" among Palestinians. Speaking during an event in Selma, Alabama, commemorating the anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday,' Harris expressed concern about the dire situation in Gaza, stating that people are starving, and action is imperative. She emphasized that the Israeli government must take more substantial measures to increase aid without excuses. Harris's remarks highlight the urgent need for addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and promoting a cessation of hostilities in the region. Dig deeper.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has reiterated his belief that Team India performs well even without star players and raised the question of resting pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah during discussions about the Ranchi Test against England. Bumrah, India's vice-captain in the England series, had been released from the Test squad ahead of the Ranchi match against Ben Stokes' team. Gavaskar's comments emphasize the team's ability to excel without relying solely on high-profile names, sparking a conversation about strategic player management in the context of India's recent performance against England. Dig deeper.

Vaibhav Gupta, hailing from Kanpur, emerged victorious in Season 14 of the singing reality show Indian Idol. The finale, held on Sunday night, saw Vaibhav securing the title along with a trophy, a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, according to Indianexpress.com. The other finalists in the competition included Anjana Padmanabhan, Ananya Pal, Piyush Panwar, Subhadeep Das, and Adya Mishra. Dig deeper.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that 30–50% of all cancer cases are preventable. It emphasizes the need for discussions about cancer, focusing on aspects that can reduce the risk of the disease. While common risk factors like tobacco use, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and dietary habits are widely acknowledged, there is an often underestimated aspect related to gut health, specifically the gut microbiota. Understanding and addressing this aspect can play a crucial role in cancer prevention, shedding light on the importance of maintaining a healthy gut for overall well-being and reducing the risk of developing cancer. Dig deeper.