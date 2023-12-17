Morning briefing: PM Modi to visit Surat, Varanasi today; Indian student goes missing in London; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi on December 17 and 18 to inaugurate various developmental projects. On Sunday, he will unveil the new integrated terminal building at Surat airport and the Surat Diamond Bourse. Following this, he will head to Varanasi to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. This visit underscores the government's commitment to fostering development across regions, with a focus on infrastructure and economic initiatives. Modi's presence at these events reflects a dedication to propelling growth and progress in key areas, aligning with the broader vision for a developed and prosperous India. Dig deeper

More on PM visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Follow Live updates on PM Modi's visit to Surat

PM Modi to launch new terminal of Surat Airport today; check its features

Indian student GS Bhatia, studying at Loughborough University in the UK, has been reported missing in East London since December 15, according to Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sirsa has raised the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. GS Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, on the specified date. The concern over his disappearance highlights the need for urgent attention to locate the missing student and underscores the importance of international cooperation in such cases involving Indian students studying abroad. Efforts are likely underway to ascertain Bhatia's whereabouts and ensure his safety. Dig deeper

The Latest News

A British teenager who had been missing for six years has returned to the UK. The teen revealed details to authorities about their disappearance, although specific information about the circumstances and content of the revelation has not been provided. The return of the missing teenager raises questions about the reasons behind the prolonged absence and is likely to lead to further investigations to uncover the full story surrounding their disappearance. Dig deeper

Actress Shruti Haasan reflects on her past, expressing a desire to drink with friends. She emphasizes that alcohol played a significant role in her life, clarifying that she was never involved with drugs. The statement provides insight into Haasan's personal experiences and choices, highlighting her preference for alcohol over other substances during that period of her life. Dig deeper

India News

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu accuses Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of allowing the trade of drug tablets within Punjab jails. Sidhu raises concerns about the alleged illicit activities taking place behind bars, specifically involving drug transactions. The accusations underscore a growing issue of drug-related concerns within the state's prison system, prompting criticism from Sidhu directed at the Chief Minister for perceived lapses in governance and security. Dig deeper

Investigators are examining the possibility of a broader conspiracy behind a security breach, aiming to embarrass the government. The inquiry suggests that the breach may be part of a larger plot, with the intent to discredit or embarrass the government. Authorities are delving into the motives and connections of those involved in the breach to unravel the extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify potential masterminds behind the incident. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Benjamin Netanyahu's new indication after three hostages 'mistakenly' killed by Israeli forces. Dig deeper

Donald Trump claims rally immigrants are 'poisoning the blood' of America. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Attachment styles, such as fearful avoidant or secure attachment, play a crucial role in shaping individuals' behaviors in relationships. Recognizing one's insecure attachment is vital for personal growth and healthy connections. Often rooted in early childhood, these patterns impact emotional connections. Therapist Israa Nasir emphasizes the significance of self-awareness in identifying and addressing recurring relationship challenges. Understanding insecure attachment dynamics enables individuals to actively improve communication, build trust, and foster emotional intimacy. This awareness empowers individuals to work towards more secure and fulfilling connections, fostering personal development and stronger relationships. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has generated ₹1.24 crore through advance bookings, according to sacnilk.com. The report indicates that a total of 33,770 tickets for 2,836 Hindi shows have been sold so far. The film's opening day performance is deemed crucial, especially as it competes with Prabhas' "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire." With SRK's third release of 2023, anticipation is high, and the coming days will be pivotal in determining the film's initial success at the box office. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma's departure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians marks the end of an illustrious era in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the most successful player in IPL history, Rohit led the team to five championships since taking over as captain in 2013. The Mumbai Indians' triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 are credited to Rohit's leadership. In a symbolic transition, the team bid farewell to Rohit and announced all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the new captain for the upcoming 2024 season, signifying the start of a new chapter for the powerhouse franchise in the IPL. Dig deeper

