Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi to begin Cong poll campaign in J-K today; heavy rain alert for Telangana, and more

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his party's campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election on Wednesday, September 4, with two mega public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts. The rallies are part of the campaign for the Congress candidates contesting in the first phase of the elections on September 18. According to Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra, Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive in Jammu from New Delhi, will first campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir unit party chief Vikar Rasool Wani, who is contesting from the Banihal assembly constituency, reported news agency PTI. Following this, Rahul Gandhi will fly to the Dooru area of Anantnag district, where he will address another rally in support of Congress general secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is contesting the Dooru assembly segment. Dig deeper Rahul Gandhi (HT)(HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for four districts in Telangana – Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu – warning of heavy rain on Wednesday, September 4. An orange alert has also been issued for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. According to the meteorological centre in Hyderabad, heavy rain is expected in parts of Telangana until September 7. Local media reported the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the NTR district on September 4 due to heavy rainfall. The IMD observed a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and nearby areas between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. The weather body added, “A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.” Dig deeper

More news | Telangana, Andhra relief operations intensify as water recedes

Latest News

Air India Express staff attacked by unruly passenger at Mumbai airport Dig deeper

North Korea executes around 30 govt officials after deadly floods and landslides: Report Dig deeper

India News

After uproar, Netflix to add disclaimer on real, code names in series Dig deeper

SC clears way for Sahara to sell assets, stresses on transparency Dig deeper

Trending

Kim Kardashian had flown down to Mumbai with sister Khloe Kardashian back in July for the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The reality TV star reportedly stayed at the ultra-luxurious Tata Suite at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai during her flying visit to the city. An Indian-Australian content creator has now shared a tour of the luxury suite, the most expensive at the five-star hotel, on Instagram. Priya took her Instagram followers inside the Tata Suite, which is named after the Tata Group founder, Sir Jamsetji Tata. Her video shows that the ‘suite’ is actually an apartment in itself, featuring two bedrooms, a formal dining room, a conference room that can comfortably seat 15 people, a grand living area, a gym, a lounge, walk-in closet, and even a spa. Dig deeper

Business News

Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink reversed stance and said it would comply with an order by Brazil’s top court to block access to social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This comes after Starlink, which had its bank accounts frozen by judicial order, informally told the country’s telecommunications watchdog, that it wouldn’t comply with the requirement. “Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” the company said on X. Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered X be banned as part of his campaign against disinformation with the dispute expanding to Starlink after X failed to pay fines. The judge moved to block the internet provider’s accounts in a bid to force Elon Musk to comply with previous orders. Dig deeper

Global Matters

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clearly dismissed a question regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' alleged use of a “southern accent” during a recent public appearance. The topic arose during Jean-Pierre's daily news briefing on Tuesday when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned the vice president’s apparent shift in dialect during her Labor Day rally in Detroit, which had gone viral over the weekend. Doocy asked, “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?” Jean-Pierre, visibly annoyed by the line of questioning, responded, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Charu Shankar is “full of excitement” as she gears up for the release of her next film, Binny and Family, on September 20. Since the release of Animal in December last year, Charu has been on a roll, acting in Crew and now this film. “It started with a huge fanfare around Animal. Then Crew was released, and people saw me in an out-and-out comic role. Both films were such different aspects of me, and I’m grateful both did well,” she tells Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat, talking about her bucket list, how she was convinced they were shooting on a haunted set in the UK and more. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Charu played Ranbir’s character, Ranvijay Singh’s mother, Jyothi, someone who sticks up for her son no matter what. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ananya Panday is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming OTT series Call Me Bae, and her string of stylish outfits is making rounds on social media. As a Gen Z fashion icon, Ananya is known for effortlessly setting style goals, and her Bae promotion diaries are packed with sartorial glam and trendsetting looks. However, her latest appearance in a black mini-dress seems to have missed the mark, leaving fans somewhat disappointed. While she usually nails her fashion choices, this particular outfit sparked mixed reactions. To decide whether it's a fashion hit or miss, let's dive into the details and decode her look. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

A late medal rush on Day 6 helped India surge past its previous best-ever Paralympic medal haul of 19 on Tuesday. The country has hit the 20-medal mark for the first time at the Games (3 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze) thanks to superlative performances by the country's track and field athletes in Paris late on Tuesday. The country ended the day at 17th place. The track and field athletes won as many as five medals (two silver and three bronze) at the Stade de France. India had won five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon