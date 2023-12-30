Morning briefing: Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely today; 5 skeletons in Karnataka house, all the latest news

In Rajasthan, a cabinet expansion in the BJP-ruled government is imminent, featuring a mix of new and seasoned leaders. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's recent visit to Delhi to confer with the BJP high command signals the development. Among potential candidates are MP-turned-MLAs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena, and Baba Balak Nath. Front-runners for cabinet posts include five-time MLA Anita Bhadel and Mahant Pratap Puri from Pokaran. Approximately 18 to 20 MLAs are expected to be sworn in as ministers in Jaipur. The expansion, taking caste and regional factors into account, aims at diverse representation and social balance, crucial ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The current cabinet already includes a Brahmin CM, representatives from the Rajput and Scheduled Caste communities as deputy CMs, respectively. The new additions may emphasize inclusion of leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Meena and Gurjar communities. Dig deeper Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma being greeted by the beneficiaries during the distribution of gas cylinders to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries.(Ashok Sharma)

More news on Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma announces gas cylinder at ₹ 450 from January 1

The skeletons of five individuals were discovered in a deteriorated house in Chitradurga, Karnataka, raising suspicions of unnoticed deaths dating back to 2019. The police, considering suicide among possible causes, found the bodies after a local resident reported the sighting of a skeleton in the abandoned building. The deceased were identified as Jagannath Reddy (80), a retired PWD engineer, his wife, and their three children. Initial investigations point to the family's secluded lifestyle, with neighbors indicating minimal interactions since mid-2019. Signs of the house being ransacked triggered an inquiry into possible intrusions post-mortem. Further forensic examinations aim to determine the cause and exact date of death. Dig deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Latest News

Mahesh Jethamalani poses 10 questions to Jairam Ramesh as Rahul Gandhi's yatra to skip Arunachal Pradesh Dig deeper

India, Russia talk small modular reactors, pushes for Kudankulam completion Dig deeper

India News

Canada-based Babbar Khalsa’s Lakhbir Singh Landa declared terrorist by MHA Dig deeper

Manipur strife casts shadow on BJP’s Christian outreach bid in Kerala Dig deeper

Global Matters

US military introduces new law to deal with sexual assault in the force Dig deeper

South Africa files case accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza at World Court Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Australia secured a series-clinching victory against Pakistan, winning the third Test by 79 runs at the MCG. Despite Pakistan's resilient performance, Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, showcased exceptional leadership to seal the win. Following the match, Pakistan's Director of Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez, claimed his team played better cricket overall, citing positive batting intent and bowling accuracy. Cummins, responding to Hafeez's statement in a press conference, remained unfazed, stating, "Cool... [laughs]. Yeah, they played well. Glad we got the win." Cummins' extraordinary performance included becoming the first Test skipper to claim 10 wickets in an MCG Test, ensuring Australia's triumph despite Pakistan's efforts to stage a comeback on Day 4. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The year 2023 marked a significant revival for Bollywood after the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing blockbuster successes like "Jawan," "Pathaan," and "Gadar 2." Notably, 90s icons Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol made impactful comebacks, challenging retirement notions. Both stars' children made film debuts, with Suhana Khan (SRK's daughter) showcasing her talent in a Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix original. At 58, Shah Rukh Khan achieved unprecedented success with multiple ₹1000 crore grossers. Sunny Deol, at 66, delivered the biggest hit of his career, "Gadar 2," while his son Rajveer Deol debuted with "Dono." Salman Khan continued supporting family members, introducing niece Alizeh Agnihotri in "Farrey." Other notable debuts include Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and Avnish Barjatya, reflecting the industry's dynastic legacy. The upcoming year anticipates more debuts, including Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her dedication to fitness, bid farewell to 2023 with an intense gym session. Sharing a workout video on Instagram, she practiced Overhead Barbell Presses, captioning it, "Making the last workout of 2023 count." The video showcased her in a navy blue sports bra, grey high-waisted gym tights, and knee and calf braces. Her pet dog, Saasha, kept her company. Overhead Barbell Presses target shoulder, triceps, and trapezius muscles, as well as core muscles. Samantha, who recently took a break for health reasons, plans to return to work in 2024 after undergoing treatment for autoimmune condition Myositis. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon