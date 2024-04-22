Morning briefing: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur; BJP targets Karnataka govt in Neha Hiremath murder, and more

Following violence during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Manipur, re-polling is scheduled for 11 booths in the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Monday, April 22. Incidents of violence occurred on April 19, with miscreants firing at a polling booth, causing panic and disruptions. Subsequently, security has been heightened in poll-bound areas of the violence-affected state. The Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced re-polling at the 11 polling booths of the inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat after concluding the first phase of elections. This decision followed an order by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which deemed the initial polls held on April 19 as invalid. Dig deeper Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, on Friday. (ANI Photo) (File)

More news | ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of Neha Hiremath, who was murdered in Karnataka's Hubballi, has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, asserting that the police are attempting to "divert" the case. Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, has also requested the transfer of the police commissioner handling the case, citing alleged “negligence” as per news agency ANI. "I have given the names of eight persons openly. They have not even caught one person. I am losing faith now. They are trying to divert my case. Give it to the CBI if you cannot do it. The commissioner in this case is a lady, even then she is not taking a girl's murder seriously... She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner should be transferred for negligence in the case. I demand that the case should be given to the CBI," ANI quoted Niranjan Hiremath as saying on Sunday. Dig deeper

Latest News

Elon Musk’s Robotaxi dreams throw Tesla into chaos: ‘Potentially painful change’ Dig deeper

Weather updates: Rain likely in Delhi-NCR; IMD's heatwave alerts for Bengal, Odisha Dig deeper

India News

No changes to Constitution, assures PM Dig deeper

Kahan hai mera Kislay?: The four words that laid the foundation for Bihar's 2005 regime change Dig deeper

Trending

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad recently released the results for class 10th and 12th. Following the announcement, it was disclosed that Prachi Nigam, a resident of Sitapur, had secured the top position in the class 10th results statewide. While Nigam's achievement brought pride to her family, she unfortunately became the target of online trolling regarding her facial features. However, some netizens noticed the trolling and stepped up to support Nigam, shutting down the trolls. Many highlighted the negative impact online harassment could have on Nigam, while others extended congratulations to her and condemned those ridiculing her. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu’s ruling coalition scored a landslide victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election, securing an absolute majority in Parliament as voters appeared to back his government’s policy to align the Indian Ocean archipelago more closely with China. The election result could further strain relations between the Maldives and India, already at a fresh low over Muizzu’s efforts to reduce the country’s dependence on New Delhi in areas ranging from defence to food security. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has expressed his concerns over the firing incident outside the actor's residence in Mumbai and said that it is a "tough time" for the family. A few days ago, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. This incident shocked everyone, from his fans, industry friends to his family. Speaking to ANI, he shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together." "I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman) back to work so am I," added the Antim: The Final Truth actor. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ananya Panday has emerged as a style icon for Generation Z. The actor, along with her styling team, has recently garnered attention for serving up memorable looks that have taken the internet by storm. Ananya has proven her fashion prowess whether it's her stunning Rahul Mishra Paris Couture ensemble or the eye-catching Mugler bodycon dress worn at a Swarovski event in New York City. While her on-duty looks have amassed a strong fan following, her off-duty outfits also command attention. Ananya effortlessly carries casual ensembles with grace, making them essential additions to any daily wear wardrobe. A recent example of her impeccable style was her appearance at the Social Nation event in Mumbai, where paparazzi captured her alongside fellow influencers and celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Uorfi Javed, and Prajakta Koli. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

During the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, controversy erupted following Virat Kohli's dismissal, drawing considerable attention from fans and former cricketers. Kohli faced a high full toss from Harshit Rana, leaving the RCB batter off-guard as he struggled to make contact with the ball. Despite Rana taking the catch, Kohli remained unmoved, claiming it was a no ball. The delivery, which seemed to dip towards the batter, was just above waist height when Kohli attempted to play it. At the time of contact, Kohli was positioned just outside the crease. Dig deeper

