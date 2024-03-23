Morning briefing: Remand note lists ED claims about Kejriwal; No BJP-BJD deal after weeks of LS seat talks; and more

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) labelled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "kingpin" in the alleged Delhi excise policy irregularities. Kejriwal, the convener of AAP described as a "company," faces charges of money laundering. The ED accused him of manipulating the policy for favours and taking kickbacks from liquor businesses, benefitting AAP during elections. Seeking custody for 10 days, ED cited Kejriwal's "vicarious liability" for the party's offences. However, Kejriwal's defence, led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, denied direct evidence and opposed remand based on statements from turned approvers. The ED also claimed recovery of documents regarding ED officials' information from Kejriwal's residence. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand hearing in an alleged Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI)

The talks between BJP and BJD for a pre-poll alliance in Odisha collapsed after three weeks of negotiations. Both parties announced they will contest all 147 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats independently. Scheduled in four phases from May 13 to June 1, the polls have BJP aiming for 50 assembly and 14 Lok Sabha seats, while BJD offered 40 and 13 respectively, citing its continued dominance. This breakdown indicates intensified rivalry, fueled by differing seat-sharing demands, concerns over leadership shifts, and the underlying sentiment of Odia pride versus perceived external influence within BJD. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Moscow concert attack: US warned Russia about ‘planned terrorist' strike. Dig Deeper

SC scraps govt notification exempting green nod for extraction of ordinary earth in linear projects. Dig Deeper

Violence casts shadow over LS poll campaign in strife-torn Manipur. Dig Deeper

India News

Congress suffers setback as HC rejects its plea on tax assessment. Dig Deeper

Archaeological survey begins at Bhojshala complex in Dhar. Dig Deeper

Harda blasts that killed 13 a ‘man-made’ tragedy: Enquiry panel. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Moscow terror attack: Over 60 killed, Islamic State (ISIS) claims responsibility; Top updates. Dig Deeper

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Kate Middleton’s cancer, ‘could end royal feud’ soon. Dig Deeper

Israel's Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to halt Rafah offensive; tensions rise ahead of Washington talks. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In the IPL 2024 opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a focal point as MS Dhoni stepped down. Gaikwad's debut as captain showed promise, notably with bowling choices that contained Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Despite CSK's coordination questions in fielding, Gaikwad and Dhoni were seen strategizing together during the match. RCB's strong middle-order partnership set a target of 174 runs, challenging CSK. Shivam Dube's key innings led CSK to victory, yet players still defer to Dhoni for fielding insights due to his experience as wicketkeeper. Adjusting to Gaikwad's leadership is ongoing for the CSK team. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The film "Swatantra Veer Savarkar" starring Randeep Hooda and directed by him had a successful opening at the Indian box office on day one, grossing over ₹1 crore. The movie, also featuring Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, released in Hindi and Marathi on March 22. It portrays the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during India's independence struggle. Despite mixed reviews, Randeep Hooda's remarkable performance as Savarkar garnered praise, showcasing his dedication to the role through physical transformations and intense scenes depicting Savarkar's struggles in prison. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Holi weekend encourages festive cooking with a health-conscious twist due to modern health concerns. While traditional Holi foods are enjoyed, there's a focus on healthier preparation methods to avoid health issues. Nutritionist Pooja Kedia shares recipes that blend taste with health, such as Sprouts Namkeen Gujiya, Thandai Beetroot Delight, Gulab Tukda, Steamed Dahi Vada, Amaranth Oats Dhokla, and Low-Calorie Gujiya. These recipes emphasise ingredients like sprouts, beetroot, and whole grains, along with cooking techniques like baking and steaming, ensuring tasty treats without compromising health during the vibrant festivities. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon