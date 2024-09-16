Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Morning briefing: RJD alleges ‘war of positions’ within BJP; Indore hit & run driver was rushing to deliver cake, more

ByHT News Desk
Sep 16, 2024 09:39 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Reacting to union minister Nitin Gadkari's recent claim that he was offered the coveted prime ministerial role by an opposition leader ahead of the 2024 general elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha alleged that there is a “war of position” going on within the ruling BJP over the post of prime minister. The RJD leader attributed the alleged war to the BJP being short of a majority mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha and being dependent on coalition partners like the TDP and JD(U). Dig Deeper

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a gathering on Sustainable Mobility Journey Towards Viksit Bharat at the Inaugural Session of the 64th SIAM Annual Convention 2024, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a gathering on Sustainable Mobility Journey Towards Viksit Bharat at the Inaugural Session of the 64th SIAM Annual Convention 2024, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)

Initial investigations by the police in the BMW hit-and-run case that killed two young women in Indore revealed that the accused driver drove in the wrong direction in a rush to deliver a birthday cake to his friend. The Indore police have arrested the main accused driver after launching a search operation. Police said he had fled the scene with his car after causing the accident in Indore's Khajarana area on Sunday. Dig Deeper

India news

Kolkata murder case: Sandip Ghosh sent to 3 days in custody, protests continue

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI says SHO Abhijit Mondol arrived ‘unusually’ late at crime scene

Second half of September set to be warmer: IMD

Global matters

Elon Musk reacts to Trump's assassination attempt: ‘No one is trying to assassinate Biden, Kamala…’

Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would-be assassin arrested with AK-47 aimed at former president

Business

Adani Group gets contract to build power lines in Kenya with $1.3 billion concession

UPI transaction limit increased to 5 lakh for three types of payments: Date and details

Sports

India are all set to return to Test action after over five months, with the Rohit Sharma-led outfit slated to take on Bangladesh in a two-match contest next week. It will be part of India's continued home campaign in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, having beaten England 4-1 earlier in March, and will be followed by a third and final series on home turf, against New Zealand late next month before they embark on a tour of Australia in December to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Emmy Awards 2024 saw stars descend on the red carpet in glittering gowns and stylish tuxedos. The awards that are underway at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, like every year, became witness to some captivating looks - from Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez to The Bear actor Jeremy Allen and Bridgerton starlet Nicola Coughlan. Below, see every single red carpet look from the 76th annual awards ceremony that wowed us. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On