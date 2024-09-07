Morning briefing: Sandip Ghosh's bungalow under scrutiny; AAP-Cong tie-up talks hit deadlock in Haryana, and more

A lavish bungalow belonging to Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who is currently in CBI custody over alleged financial irregularties, has come under scrutiny after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on multiple locations linked to him in West Bengal on Friday. During the raids, ED officials detained Prasun Chattopadhyay, an aide of Sandip Ghosh. Ghosh and three associates were earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 3 over alleged financial irregularities at the state-run RG Kar hospital. Dig deeper Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Raghav Chadha on Friday said the party is in talks with the Congress and "every possible effort is being made" for an alliance ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, even as the grand old party said a tie-up is "still under consideration". Both the parties had allied for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Delhi and Gujarat earlier this year as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). "Talks are going on. We are hopeful that an alliance will form in favour of Haryana and the country. Every possible effort is being made," Chadha said. The AAP leader's remarks came as the two parties, which began holding talks on Tuesday, continued their discussions on Friday. People aware of the details earlier said the AAP has sought 10 out of 90 seats from the Congress but the grand old party is keen on offering only seven.

Don Lemon makes urgent plea to Taylor Swift before elections; wants her to quickly endorse…

'Chief justice can't act solo': SC quashes collegium's decision

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Bombay high court raps Mumbai Police, transfers Shiv Sena (UBT) leader case to CBI

Contesting on limited seats part of BJP's poll strategy in Kashmir

India's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant traditions attract people from all over the world, including vloggers who often come here for a long period of time to explore the country's beauty. A video by an American content creator has left people smiling. In the video, he shares his experience of what happens when he visits someone's house unannounced in India. In the video, John shares how he is deeply touched by the hospitality of the Indian people and then jokingly adds that there is, however, one thing that he finds a tad bit "problematic." He asks people how to tell his hosts to feed him less food.

Though September 7, 2024 is the first Saturday of the month, banks in several states will be closed on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi. All banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturday as well as during national and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. Banks in other states will function as usual.

A Pakistani man, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, was arrested in Canada after he allegedly attempted to aid the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) in planning a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7, according to the the US Department of Justice. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, allegedly planned the terrorist attack "with the intent of slaughtering in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible", attorney general Merrick B Garland said in a statement by the US Department of Justice. Director of the FBI Christopher Wray also chimed in, expressing pride in the team that disrupted Khan's plan.

Rajiv Thakur, known for playing a negative character in the thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, recently shared a story about Kapil Sharma coming to his rescue. The actor, who frequently participates in Kapil's comedy tours, was facing scheduling conflicts when he needed to shoot for Anubhav Sinha's show. In an interview with India Today, Rajiv revealed that Kapil adjusted the dates of his tour to accommodate his shooting schedule for the Netflix show. While sharing how much Kapil and his friends liked the show, Rajiv said, "It's all thanks to Kapil that I managed to do the show. The series team asked for my dates in June last year, which were already with him for our America tour.

Isha Ambani was photographed last night outside Antilia with her twins, Aadiya and Krishna. The paparazzi clicked Isha as she waited outside Ambani's Mumbai residence to welcome 'Antilla Cha Raja' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wore a simple green kurta set for the occasion. The Ambani family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on a large scale every year. This year, the family welcomed 'Antilla Cha Raja' with pomp. A video of Ambani's eldest daughter, Isha Ambani, waiting outside Antilia with her twins, Aadiya and Krishna, was shared multiple times on social media. It shows Isha looking forward to welcoming Ganpati Bappa home while she and one of her kids' nanny hold the twins in their arms.

Two more days remain before Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee set up a meeting to discuss each of their learnings from the opening round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy and subsequently narrow down on a 15-member list for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh later this month. On the opening day of the domestic red-ball tournament, played in Bengaluru and Anantapur, Axar Patel and Akash Deep were among the players who had impressed to inch closer to sealing their place in the Indian Test squad. However, on Day 2, Agarkar and new India head coach Gautam Gambhir were handed a few too many back-up options, which could come in handy for the team management with a long Test calendar awaiting over the next three months.

