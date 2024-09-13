Morning briefing: SC raps authorities for 'bulldozer justice'; Jaishankar on border issues with China; and more

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday once again criticised the concept of “bulldozer justice" in the country, observing that such demolition threats are inconceivable in a country where the law is supreme. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and SVN Bhatti said the court cannot be oblivious to actions that may be seen as “running a bulldozer over the laws of the land”. The court made strong observations while hearing a case related to the attempted demolition of an ancestral house in Gujarat’s Kheda district because of the alleged involvement of a family member in a criminal incident. Dig deeper. A bulldozer demolishing a structure in Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)

India-China talks have sorted out a large part of the process of disengagement of troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but the two sides continue to grapple with problems such as militarisation of the border and imbalance in bilateral trade, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in June 2020 affected the “entirety” of bilateral ties and the rest of the relationship cannot be insulated from such violence at the border, he said during a discussion at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Dig deeper.

During Day 1 of the second round of Duleep Trophy, India A's Riyan Parag made an electrifying start to his innings. He raced to 37 off just 28 balls, smashing five fours and a six during his stay at the crease. However, it came crashing down for the youngster when he attempted a cover drive against Arshdeep Singh, but found a thick outside edge that carried to the first slip. Parag got solid starts across both innings in the first round of the Duleep Trophy too; against India B, he scored 30 and 31 across the two innings, but couldn't convert the scores. In Anantapur, Parag squandared another big opportunity, and former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali wasn't too pleased with the Indian youngster. Dig deeper.

Actor Vijay Varma has shared a tweet asking the media to 'leave the grieving family alone' following the death of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Vijay also asked the media persons to 'have grace'. Vijay wrote, “Please leave the grieving family alone.. it’s not easy anyway for them. Thoda toh grace rakho media walon (Have some grace media people).” Recently, actor Varun Dhawan slammed the paparazzi for pointing cameras at grieving people after Malaika's father's death. Dig deeper.

Bhakti Modi has been named the CEO of Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty platform Tira. In this key role, Modi will oversee the brand’s expansion in India’s beauty and personal care sectors. Before this, Modi had been handling strategy and execution at Tira since its inception, playing a significant role in its long-term strategy. She has worked closely with Isha Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Retail who launched Tira in 2023. Dig deeper.